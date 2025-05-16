Thunder and Nuggets 7 Cards for Game 7
The two most electric words in all of sports. Game seven. What’s even more incredible is that two of the most electric teams are facing off against one another: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets. As if this matchup couldn’t get any more intense, hobbyists in the sports card industry may agree with the statement that these two teams are some of the biggest in the card market. Ultimately, there is much more at stake here than a simple game seven. This game seven may alter the course of payers’ markets. This game seven may thrust an athlete into hobby stardom, or throw them to the side as eyes look elsewhere.
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Nikola Jokić, Chet Holmgren, Aaron Gordon, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jamal Murray. These are just some of the names that the hobby already has eyes on. However, the hobby can forget a name just as easily as it craves one. The Denver Nuggets tied up the series 3-3 on Thursday night, as both the Thunder and themselves will leave everything on the court on Sunday. While the hobby looks forward to the eminent game seven, there are seven sports cards that we can look at to ease the pre-game jitters.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2018 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto /99
As the sports card hobby continues to grow, so does SGA’s fame and market. He very well may be the new face of the NBA and the hottest commodity in all of cards. This beautiful National Treasures RPA has record setting sales in his market and can continue to explode with a Thunder win this Sunday. This card in raw form sold back in March of this year for $24,500…an incredible sale for as young of a talent as SGA is. Likewise, a PSA 9 sold for $30,600 five days prior. Lastly, a BGS 9.5 set the all-time high for this card just last month, selling for $84,000.
Nikola Jokić 2015 Immaculate Rookie Patch Auto /99
Another polarizing figure in the NBA, and potentially equal if not ahead of SGA with market love, is Nikola Jokić. The Joker is breaking market trends as he continues to outsell big men, and he looks to increase his hobby love with a game seven win. His Immaculate RPA serves as one of his key rookie cards, as sales continue to increase over time. A raw card sold on the 28th of December for $4,050, while a PSA 9 sold for $10,300 in February of this year. These sales scream “buy raw and grade”, however, the smart move may be hold and watch how game seven plays out.
Chet Holmgren 2022 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto /99
Every Batman needs a Robin, and Chet Holmgren serves that role for the OKC. While he may be second in line, his hobby love is still surging, as his length and presence on the floor leaves many fans in awe. His 2022 National Treasures RPA also may have collectors (and anyone holding onto this card) in awe as well. A raw version of this card sold for just over $5,000 back in 2024, while a BGS 9.5 sold for $13,800 in February of this year. Topping off the sales for Chet includes a PSA 10, which sold for $22,200 just a month ago. Chet seems to be the prime candidate for a breakout game and a hobby burst after game seven.
Aaron Gordon 2014 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto /99
Aaron Gordon serves as the game four hero for the Denver Nuggets, with a game-winning dunk in the final seconds. Likewise, he can serve as a hobby hero for many with another memorable moment in game seven of the Western Conference Semifinals. His National Treasures RPA has modest sales, which vary from $475 in raw form to over $600 as a BGS 9.5. If collectors and investors are trying to save the bank account. Aaron Gordon may be the investment to make, as he is also a prime candidate for a “Kodak Moment” on Sunday.
Jamal Murray 2016 National Treasures Rookie Patch Auto /99
Raw ($1035) - PSA 8 ($1,175) - BGS 9 ($4,085)
Nikola Jokić 2018 National Treasures Autograph /99
Raw ($400) - PSA 9 ($580) - PSA 10 ($810)
Shai-Gilgeous Alexander 2022 Spectra Color Blast
Raw ($1,400) - PSA 10 ($2,800)