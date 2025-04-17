Topps Celebrates Buster Posey’s 2012 World Series with 1/1 Special Card
As a collector, a fan, and historian of the game of professional baseball, there are very few players that embody a championship pedigree quite like San Francisco Giants Catcher Buster Posey. From the moment he debuted behind the plate, there was no doubt that the level of confidence, poise, and leadership would translate into one of the greatest catchers the modern game has ever seen.
Posey’s greatness was best demonstrated during the 2012 World Series in which the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in four games and Posey’s 2-Run HR off Max Scherzer in the 6th Inning of Game 4 would be one of the most iconic in World Series history.
With that said, Topps is giving the Giants, and more notably Buster Posey, a hobby moment that commemorates his 2012 World Series performance. In its recently released 2025 Topps Tribute set, Topps announced that it would be featuring a 1-of-1 Buster Posey signed ball relic card (from Game 2 of the 2012 World Series).
The card itself is nothing short of a major league time capsule that represents the peak of a modern Hall of Fame career coupled with one of the most dominant post-season runs of the last 25 years. For collectors, these are the moments in time that we find ourselves regularly chasing and the ones that we hope to one day acquire.
For baseball card collectors, no matter if you’re the ultimate Giants collector or a Buster Posey superfan, this card is for anyone and everyone who appreciates greatness and given the fact that it’s a 1/1, one can also make there’s a chase to be had for grails from the 2010s.