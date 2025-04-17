Collectibles On SI

2025 Topps Tribute Honors an Iconic Baseball Moment with Bartolo Colon- Gary Cohen Dual Auto Card

Topps recently announced that Bartolo Colón & Gary Cohen would unite on a legendary dual autographed card to be featured in 2025 Topps Tribute

Matt Schilling

Bartolo Colon hitting a Home Run in Petco Park on May 7th 2016
Bartolo Colon hitting a Home Run in Petco Park on May 7th 2016 / Rachel Cohen for the Associated Press (Getty Images) via APP.com | https://www.app.com/story/sports/mlb/mets/2016/05/08/bartolo-colon-home-run-mets-call/84117816/
As passionate collectors we all understand that there are moments in baseball history that transcend the game and live in our heads, rent free, forever. With that said and when such moments are captured by all parties involved on an autographed baseball card, this is when the hobby has truly come full circle.

It all happened on May 7th 2016, when Bartolo Colon of the New York Mets hit one of the most unforgettable Home Runs in New York Mets history against the San Diego Padres and as fans were brought to their feet and watched in awe, Mets announcer Gary Cohen provided his now iconic call: “Bartolo Colón has done it, the impossible has happened!”

It was announced this week that Topps would be commemorating that magical swing by Colon and epic call by Cohen in its recently released 2025 Topps Tribute set, and for collectors, these cards are nothing short of a must-have. The hobby world isn’t just getting Colon & Cohen, they’re getting similar cards signed by Mark McGwire & Chris Berman, David Ortiz & Joe Buck, Fernando Tatis & Don Orsillo just to name a few.

There’s a certain aura about this card because of how rare it is to see play-by-play announcers autograph cards, but by pairing one with such an iconic moment is something of near-legendary status. It’s certainly next level stuff and a great innovative approach by the team at Topps.

New York Mets former pitcher Bartolo Colon (left) speaks to the media before being honored by the Mets
Sep 17, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets former pitcher Bartolo Colon (left) speaks to the media before being honored by the Mets before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

These cards aren’t just another set of dual autographs for collectors to chase, their centerpieces that remind us of some of the greatest stories ever told by an announcers’ call and ever experienced by the players themselves. Whether you’re a die-hard Mets fan like myself, a Bartolo Colon / “Big Sexy” super collector, or just someone that admires some of the game’s rarest and unscripted moments, then this a card that’s certainly for you.

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.

