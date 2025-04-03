Unrivaled Basketball Jerseys Dropping Online
After a historic inaugural season, Unrivaled Basketball authentic jerseys are coming to their online shop.
On Wednesday afternoon, Unrivaled announced on social media that a limited quantity of women-sized jerseys would be available for purchase. Previously, jerseys were only on sale at Wayfair Arena where the league played in south Florida.
All 36 of the original roster players had their jerseys for sale from across the six basketball clubs.
A licensing agreement between Unrivaled, the WNBPA, and OneTeam Partners was confirmed in early March, making way for products featuring players’ name, image, and likeness, including jerseys.
Earlier this month, a post to the Unrivaled Instagram account featured the Panini logo on the hoop bastion with the caption “New partnership loading…” While no official announcement has been made yet, the licensing agreement and the social media post have collectors anticipating a card product release later this year.
“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes with our great partner in Under Armour to be able to provide everything we could for fans both in-arena and and online to commemorate Unrivaled’s inaugural season,” Unrivaled President (and husband of co-founder Napheesa Collier) Alex Bazzell said in a statement.
The jerseys will become available in the Unrivaled online shop on Thursday, April 3rd at 1:00pm EST.