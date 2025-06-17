Upper Deck Releases ‘Superman’ NASCAR Card Set Ahead of Blockbuster Movie
Upper Deck is bringing a high-octane crossover to collectors just in time for summer.
In collaboration with Warner Bros., the company announced on Tuesday an exclusive trading card set that combines DC Studios’ highly anticipated film “Superman” with NASCAR’s 23XI Racing team.
The partnership marks a first for Upper Deck, producing 23XI Racing collectibles through an official collaboration with NASCAR. The crossover debuts with a “Superman” x 23XI-themed race car, sponsored by Upper Deck, that will be driven by Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team during the NASCAR Cup Series at EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta on June 28.
RELATED: Tim Hortons And Upper Deck Team Up With Retrospective Rookies Set
“We’re constantly exploring new ways fans can enjoy and collect their favorite athletes and characters, and what better way to kick off the summer of ‘Superman’ than with an exciting crossover that marries the DC cinematic universe with the world of NASCAR,” said Upper Deck President Jason Masherah. “We continue to expand our footprint in the sports collectibles industry, bringing different sports to the forefront with innovative collecting experiences that fans and collectors can’t find anywhere else. I can’t wait to see how Superman and racing fans react to these first trading cards with the 23XI collectible license in conjunction with NASCAR.”
This new collectible experience also follows an expanded partnership between Upper Deck and 23XI Racing, which began last year.
The team is owned and operated by hoops legend Michael Jordan, along with current Joe Gibbs Racing driver and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
The new set arrives just before “Superman,” directed by James Gunn, hits theaters on July 11.
To celebrate the launch, the first of two card drops are now available on e-Pack, Upper Deck’s online trading card platform. The second drop will arrive on June 28 to coincide with the NASCAR Cup Series event. Collectors can visit UpperDeckEpack.com for more details and releases.
“Our goal at 23XI is always to raise the bar and connect with fans in creative ways, including how they collect and engage with our drivers," said Steve Lauletta, President of 23XI Racing. Through our relationship with Upper Deck, we continue to deliver unique experiences that fans can cherish forever.”