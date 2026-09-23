Mexico’s Predicted Lineup for 2026 Fall Friendlies: Fresh Faces Lead New El Tri Era

As the season changes to Fall, the Mexico national team also prepares to open a new chapter with El Tri legend Rafael Márquez ready to oversee his first four games as the team’s new manager.

Márquez announced the first 30-man roster of his tenure a week ago, selecting a blend of experienced talents that led Mexico’s fairytale run in the 2026 World Cup along with some very exciting young prospects touted to become the future of El Tri.

Mexico face Colombia on Saturday in Márquez’s senior managerial debut but will be devoid of a complete roster due to Liga MX not stopping its calendar until the second week of the international window.

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But Márquez will have a full compliment of players for the next three games against Peru, the USMNT and Chile to complete his first camp in charge. There’s some key absences from the list, including captain Edson Álvarez and the stellar attacking duo of Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones, but there are intriguing alternatives that have performed superbly locally all year that can begin making a name for themselves in El Tri as the 2030 cycle starts.

Once Márquez has a full roster at his disposal, here’s how Mexico could line up with its strongest XI during the September-October international window.

Mexico Predicted Lineup for Fall Friendlies (4-3-2-1)

Mexico’s XI could look noticeably different to what it was during the 2026 World Cup. | FotMob

GK: Raúl Rangel—The Chivas goalkeeper didn’t concede a single goal in his first four World Cup starts and has continued his strong form to start the Liga MX season. He’ll be guarding Mexico’s goal for the foreseeable future.

RB: Israel Reyes—Disappointed to have lost the starting role during the summer, Reyes returns to the XI with a point to prove. He’s a versatile defender capable of operating either centrally or on the right, drifting as a third center back in possession to free the fullback on the other side.

CB: Cesar Montes—Linked with a potential return to Liga MX all summer, Montes fought to stay another season in Europe. He’ll wear the armband to start the Márquez era after an imperious World Cup—his injury against England proved costly.

CB: Johan Vásquez—The Genoa captain, who is arguably’s Mexico’s best player, keeps his place in the lineup with his partner in crime alongside him. Big European clubs were interested during the summer window, and Vásquez’s showing during the World Cup explains why.

LB: Mateo Chávez—Jesús Gallardo is as consistent as it gets but entering the new era, its time for a natural passing of the torch so Chávez, 22, can take over as Mexico’s future left back. He’s had a very positive start of the term with AZ Alkmaar after bagging his first goal for El Tri during his limited minutes at the World Cup.

CM: Erik Lira—The collateral damage from Folarin Balogun’s failed moved to Everton cost Lira his dream move to Europe. Still, the tenacious midfielder hasn’t let the disappointment impact his game and he’s already back to imposing his will on Liga MX opponents. He’s El Tri’s midfield anchor for years to come.

CM: Jeremy Márquez—The baby-faced midfielder is a welcomed addition to El Tri despite already being 26—an indictment to overall talent development in Mexico. Márquez was essential for Cruz Azul’s league title run in May and he’ll operate alongside his club teammate with El Tri, free to occupy spaces all over the middle of the pitch.

RW: Roberto Alvarado—The first Mexican player in history to register three assists in a single World cup. Alvarado’s wand of a left foot is one of El Tri’s most dangerous weapons, maximized by the team’s effort to facilitate him drifting centrally. He’s likely the best player in Liga MX currently.

AM: Santiago Sandoval*—One of the brightest young prospects in the country. Sandoval stole the show for Mexico’s U–20 side which won the Concacaf championship in August and the 19-year-old has since bagged four goals in seven games for Chivas. Capable of operating all over the final third, his form merits an extended look with El Tri in his maiden call up.

LW: Gilberto Mora—The crown jewel of Mexican soccer has six goal contributions in seven Liga MX appearances to start the term. Still only 17 and after a historic World Cup debut, excitement continues to build surrounding his imminent move to Europe.

ST: Armando González—The only Mexico international that secured a European move this summer is off to a flying start with Olympiacos, bagging four goals in his first four starts. La Hormiga continues to look like a Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s–regen, and he’s firmly established himself as El Tri’s best option to lead the line while Jiménez is on the mend.

*Won’t join Mexico’s squad until the second game of the fall window against Peru on Sept. 29