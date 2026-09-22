The Eight Best Games to Watch During Bumper International Break

It feels like yesterday when Lamine Yamal attracted two Argentinian defenders to free up room for Pedro Por... apologies, we’ve been hoodwinked by the Ballon d’Or propaganda. Still, Ferran Torres’s World Cup final winner remains fresh in the memory, despite club soccer‘s return to prominence.

We’re used to the start of domestic seasons in Europe being disrupted monthly by international breaks, with the almost rhythmic stoppages meaning it’s not until December when momentum can be built and sustained.

The calendar’s been altered for 2026–27, with the number of breaks reduced from four to three. To compensate, the FIFA Council has organized one bumper stoppage to kick off the new season, with the September and October breaks merging.

As a result, most domestic leagues have been put on hold for three weeks, with European nations preparing themselves for a four-match slate as the UEFA Nations League returns.

You may not be tuning into your favorite club again until mid-October (which may not be a bad thing, depending on your allegiances), but there’s plenty to get stuck into during the first international break of the season.

Here are the eight best games to tune into over the next couple of weeks.

Netherlands vs. Germany (Sept. 24)

Historic rivals. | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

There’s certainly no love lost between these two nations, with Dutch resentment towards Germany sparked and amplified by the Nazis’ harsh occupation during World War II. The pair have shared the soccer pitch 48 times, including the 1974 World Cup final.

And for the third time in the Nations League’s short history, the Netherlands and Germany will face off in League A, having also met in the 2018–19 and 2024–25 iterations of the competition.

It’s suddenly an exciting time to be a German soccer supporter, with Jürgen Klopp’s reign kicking off against their historic rivals. Germany, like the Netherlands, suffered a premature World Cup exit on penalties, costing Julian Nagelsmann his job.

The Oranje resisted the temptation to bring back Louis van Gaal after Ronald Koeman left his post, instead opting for a left-field appointment. Former Barcelona midfielder and manager Xavi Hernández has become the team’s first foreign manager since 1978, when the great Ernst Happel led them to the World Cup final.

It’s a change in approach that would have thrilled Johan Cruyff, whom the new manager once described as an “unabashed and non-conformist spirit.” Xavi owes much to Dutch soccer’s Godfather, and a victory over Klopp’s Germany would be the ideal start to his tenure.

Türkiye vs. France (Sept. 25)

The Zinedine Zidane era gets underway. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Plenty of French supporters have only ever known Didier Deschamps as their national team boss. His 14-year reign finally came to an end after Spain masterfully defeated Les Bleus in the World Cup semifinals.

France had been, up to that point, the standout team at the tournament, and it look destined to conquer the soccer world for a third time. However, France’s outstanding individuals were defied by Spanish cohesion in Dallas.

Things are unlikely to look drastically different under new manager Zinedine Zidane, who’s been waiting in the wings ever since he left the Real Madrid touchline for a second time in 2021.

As Jonathan Wilson of The Guardian puts it, this is an “enigmatic coach leading a mercurial roster” and we’ll catch our first glimpse of Zidane’s France when it takes on a talented but unrefined Türkiye team away from home.

Italy vs. Belgium (Sept. 25)

Roberto Mancini is back in charge of the Azzurri. | Alberto Lingria/Xinhua/Getty Images

It was a supposed to be a new dawn for Italian soccer after the team inexplicably missed out on World Cup qualification for the third time in succession.

Paolo Maldini, who helped craft a Scudetto-winning AC Milan roster during his time as the club’s technical director, took up the same position with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). Maldini’s first task was appointing Gennaro Gattuso’s successor, and his ambition was lofty. Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti were sounded out, but both politely declined.

So Maldini turned to a familiar face, Andrea Pirlo. However, Pirlo’s ties to a Russian betting company meant he pulled out of the race, leading to Maldini’s resignation and the return of Roberto Mancini.

Italy seemed destined for a golden era with Mancini at the helm, and although the Azzurri claimed glory at Euro 2020 under the 61-year-old’s watch, their subsequent World Cup qualifying mishaps undermined the emotional European conquest.

The team desperately needs to evolve, and we’ll certainly learn during this bumper break whether the returning Mancini is the right man to oversee the necessary transformation. Italy will first be tested by World Cup quarterfinalists Belgium, now led by Mark van Bommel after Rudi Garcia’s surprise departure.

England vs. Spain (Sept. 26)

There’s a repeat of the Euro 2024 final to enjoy. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The world champion takes to the field for the first time since its crowning glory at MetLife Stadium. Spain matured wonderfully at this summer’s tournament, producing an outstanding performance in the semifinals to beat France, before it overcame a rugged, Lionel Messi-reliant Argentina in the showpiece event.

However, it seemed as if Spain was destined to meet England in the final for the second major tournament running. La Roja downed the Three Lions to win the European Championship in 2024 as substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck late on to seal a 2–1 victory.

Now led by Thomas Tuchel, England took a 1–0 lead early in the second half against the world champion in their semifinal, but was eventually made to pay for its subsequent retreat. Messi’s magic took hold, and Argentina turned things around in the dying embers.

This will be the 29th meeting between European soccer’s former great underachiever and its successor, with Wembley set to play host to a barnstorming Nations League encounter.

Norway vs. Portugal (Sept. 27, Oct. 4)

The show goes on. | Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

He’s not leaving. The Cristiano Ronaldo show goes on despite another disappointing major tournament, which concluded with Portugal‘s elimination at the hands of the eventual champion in the round of 16.

Ronaldo at least found the back of the net in North America, but he continues to function as a rather sorry version of his once supreme self. Look on his works, ye Mighty, and despair!

There were doubts about his future with the national team after the tournament, but the 41-year-old has been included on Jorge Jesus’s roster for their upcoming Nations League bouts. As a result, Ronaldo will lock horns with one of the current generation’s greats, Erling Haaland, for the very first time.

Portugal takes on World Cup quarterfinalist Norway twice during this window: first away from home on Sept. 27, then on the Iberian Peninsula on Oct. 4.

Will Ronaldo ever serve the remaining games of his ban that was suspended so he could play at the World Cup?

USMNT vs. Mexico (Oct. 3)

The U.S. faces both of its neighbours during the upcoming window. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The 80th duel between the North American neighbors arrives after the pair shared World Cup hosting duties.

Mexico lit up the tournament while it was still involved, and the USMNT was ultimately content with its work on home soil despite the Folarin Balogun debacle and subsequent defeat to Belgium.

Javier Aguirre worked wonders with a fairly underwhelming Mexican roster in the summer, and now it’s the job of Rafael Márquez, Mexico’s fourth-most-capped player, to usher in the next generation of stars.

The team will ease into the break by first taking on Colombia and Peru before facing its longtime soccer rivals in Arizona. El Tri has had the better of this fixture over the years, winning 38 of the 79 meetings. The USMNT has 24 victories to its name.

Argentina vs. Benin (Oct. 6)

Argentina bids an emotional farewell. | Elsa/Getty Images

Argentina bids farewell to Lionel Messi with a friendly against Benin on Oct. 6.

Messi’s last dance with the national team was mesmeric, as he almost single-handedly thrust the world champion back to the World Cup final with 12 goal contributions in eight games, including his first hat trick at the tournament in Argentina’s opening game against Algeria.

He remains one of the world’s best, but Messi, unlike great contemporary rival Ronaldo, won’t be embarking on another tournament cycle with the national team.

Despite Messi’s brilliance, the World Cup showed that this Argentina side requires regeneration.

But those concerns will be parked as the country unites for the “Messimonial.” There won’t be an empty seat, nor a dry eye in the house, as River Plate’s 85,000-capacity Estadio Monumental plays host to Messi’s final game for the national team.

USMNT vs. Canada (Oct. 6)

Canada is aiming to build on its impressive World Cup. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Jesse Marsch’s “Canadian heroes” were history-makers at the World Cup, building on their first win at the tournament by reaching the round of 16.

The legacy of Canada’s successful campaign on home soil won’t be felt for perhaps another generation, but there’s still scope for Marsch’s side to build on the momentum gathered this summer.

Like Mexico, the team works its way into the break by facing a pair of South American opponents, Chile and Peru, before taking on the USMNT in Saint Paul on Oct. 6.

Canada has won the previous two head-to-head encounters, and was last defeated in this fixture four years ago. The USMNT’s superiority from the nineties and noughties has faded, and Canada certainly believes it has the potential to emerge as a genuine soccer force in the coming years.

Marsch is laying the foundations, and the tactical duel with Mauricio Pochettino should facilitate a high-octane matchup between the North American neighbors.