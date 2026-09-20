Topps Announces Pre-Order Date For 2026-27 Flagship Basketball

Last October, the release of 2025-26 Topps Basketball took the hobby by storm. Collectors could point to a variety of reasons, but the stacked rookie class and Topps regaining the license would be the top two. Nearly a year later, Topps is ready to release its next edition with the 2026-27 rookie class. The product aims to build off the success of the 2025-26 product.

Recently, Topps announced when pre-orders will take place for the brand-new release. Here are the details that collectors need to know ahead of time.

Topps Reveals Pre-Order Date for 2026-27 Flagship Basketball

Pre-orders will open up on the Topps website on Tuesday, September 22nd. At the time of writing, Topps has not announced a price, but if pricing stays in line with last year's release, then boxes should sit somewhere between $100 and $125. Flagship is typically a product that is readily up for grabs to all levels of collectors, but it can rise in value depending on the performance of the rookie class.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Nikola Jokic Base Card | Checklist Insider

The base card design this year stays with the design that featured in both Flagship Baseball and Football releases. Player and team information is located at the bottom of the card, while part of the border features a jersey-style design that represents the team colors. Occasionally, player photos can extend beyond the player photograph, as is the case slightly with the Nikola Jokic card pictured above.

Collectors Can Find New Inserts and Rookie Autographs to Chase

Collectors will be able to look for some brand-new inserts in this year's release, including some that have strong eye appeal. One such example of this is Levitation. These cards feature a player getting ready to dunk a Basketball, with the Earth and galaxy behind them. Below their feet is the moon, along with a flag that has the team logo on it. These are very sharp-looking cards, and time will tell how tough of a pull they will be. At least at this stage, these have the potential to be one of the top inserts to chase.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Vince Carter Levitation Insert | Checklist Insider

Autographs will also be included for both rookies and stars. The 1981-82 Topps Basketball design will feature this year, both as an insert set and with autographs. Known for its magenta coloring, these cards will transport collectors back in time. The new Rookie Card logo will be present on the cards, and it stands out more than last year's release.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Mikel Brown Jr 81-82 Retro Autograph | Checklist Insider

Lucky collectors can find low-numbered autograph hits, including red ink autographs. A preview image of the Caleb Wilson card. It features him at the rookie photoshoot, but the autograph and border would be considered a color match. The card is also limited to only five copies.

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball Caleb Wilson Rookie Photoshoot Red Ink Autograph | Checklist Insider

2026-27 Topps Flagship Basketball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website starting on Tuesday, September 22nd. The product returns to the hobby with a variety of insert and autograph chases. Excitement is already building in the hobby, and it will likely only grow as the release date inches closer.