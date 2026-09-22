How 2026–27 Premier League Table Compares to 2025–26 After Five Games

A change in the international calendar means there was a longer-than-usual five-game stretch to open up the 2026–27 Premier League season.

A bumper break beckons, meaning it’s the ideal time to take stock of the campaign’s opening act. The English top flight won’t be back until Oct. 10.

While five games is enough to gauge patterns and trends, it’s certainly too early to suggest that the table has taken shape. The 20 teams remain relatively bunched, with one result capable of drastically altering the division’s make-up.

Things could look drastically different come next May, but don’t be surprised if the first five outings serve as an indicator of what’s to come for some. Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were the Premier League’s bottom two after five games last season, while the strong starts made by Bournemouth and Sunderland were converted into historic European berths.

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Premier League Table - How 2026–27 Compares to 2025–26

Brentford are punching above their weight again. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

After Arsenal were beaten at Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City head into the break as the only Premier League team with their 100% record still intact.

The Cityzens’ 5–3 victory over Sunderland means they’ve matched Liverpool’s 15-point haul from last season, but trouble lay ahead for the Reds, who eventually struggled their way to a fifth-place finish. City are aiming to recapture the Premier League title from the Gunners and have made a drastically improved start compared to 2025–26.

They were ninth and eight points worse off at this point last season.

Brentford and Brighton are both five points better off, jumping 13 and 11 places, respectively. The Bees were tipped for the drop in Keith Andrews’ first season in charge, but are now being discussed as a potential European contender. They’re one of five unbeaten teams.

Pos. Club Points Points Difference Position Difference 1. Man City 15 +8 +8 2. Arsenal 12 -2 - 3. Brighton 10 +5 +11 4. Brentford 9 +5 +13 5. Leeds United 9 +2 +7 6. Liverpool 9 -6 -5 7. Everton 9 +2 +3 8. Hull City 8 - - 9. Newcastle 8 +2 +4 10. Chelsea 7 -1 -4 11. Ipswich 6 - 12. Man Utd 5 -2 -1 13. Nott’m Forest 5 0 +2 14. Sunderland 4 -4 -7 15. Crystal Palace 4 -5 -10 16. Aston Villa 4 +1 +2 17. Bournemouth 3 -7 -13 18. Coventry 3 - - 19. Fulham 2 -6 -11 20. Tottenham 2 -8 -17

Leeds United were 12th after five games last term with seven points, a bright enough start upon their return to the top flight. They suffered until Christmas before Daniel Farke changed to a back three and completely transformed the mood at Elland Road. Their momentum from the second half of last season has survived a World Cup summer, permeating into the new campaign.

Leeds signed astutely in the transfer window, and are reaping the rewards already.

Newcastle United have improved steadily on last season’s start despite their summer turnover and recent shellacking at Elland Road. Everton and Aston Villa are the only other teams to have made improved starts compared to last season, even if the latter didn’t secure their first win until the weekend. That’s how poorly they started last term.

Nottingham Forest have earned the same number of points but are two places higher (13th) in the table.

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Tottenham are rock bottom of the table. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thomas Frank’s tenure in north London started brightly, with back-to-back wins over Burnley and Man City meaning Tottenham Hotspur were the very early pace-setters last August. That early momentum quickly faded, but Spurs nonetheless sat in third after five games with 10 points.

Roberto De Zerbi was tasked with clearing up Frank’s (and Igor Tudor’s) mess down the stretch, saving Spurs from relegation to the Championship before embarking on a $405 million summer splurge on 10 new signings.

But things, it’s fair to say, haven’t clicked. As a result, Spurs are rock-bottom of the Premier League table heading into the break with just two points. It took them five games to score their first league goals of the season, which arrived after Aston Villa had taken a 3–0 lead.

It doesn’t feel like Bournemouth have suffered as much as they actually have during the first five weeks, but they’re yet to notch their first league victory of the Marco Rose era. Andoni Iraola had the Cherries all the way up in fourth with 10 points at the same stage last season.

Fulham are no longer at the bottom of the pile after claiming a point against Manchester United, yet they’ve also declined after parting ways with Marco Silva. The Cottagers, like Liverpool, are six points worse off, while Crystal Palace are down five points and 10 places after swapping Oliver Glasner for Pierre Sage.

Sunderland have only had to juggle one midweek European outing, but their slow start to the season can be mitigated by a relatively tricky schedule.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd, despite downbeat coverage of the latter two, are only subtly worse off after five games.