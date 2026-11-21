The Tennessee Titans hit the road to take on the desperate Dallas Cowboys in an interconference Week 11 matchup.

The Cowboys are sitting at just 4-6 this season, but with the NFC East in shambles, their playoff hopes are still very much alive. With that being said, they can't let a very winnable game against the 1-8 Titans slip through their grasp.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. We're talking player props in this article, so let's dive into three of my favorites.

Titans vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tony Pollard Longest Rush OVER 16.5 Yards (-110)

CeeDee Lamb OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+195)

Tony Pollard Longest Rush OVER 16.5 Yards (-110)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tony Pollard to have a rush of 17 or more yards as my No. 8-ranked prop for Week 11:

The Cowboys' defense has overtaken the Saints' defense as the worst run-stopping unit in the NFL. They're now last in the league in opponent rush EPA and opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.2 yards per rush. They have also given up the most explosive runs, allowing 13 carries of 20+ yards. That could mean big things for Tony Pollard, who gets to face his former team. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season, so let's bet on him to rip off a 17+ carry on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb OVER 91.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

CeeDee Lamb is my favorite player prop across the NFL this week. I wrote about why in the Player Prop Countdown:

The good thing about betting the OVER on any Cowboys offensive player is that we know the Dallas defense is going to give up plenty of points, leading to the offense continuously needing to push the ball down the field instead of just running the ball to try to drain the clock. CeeDee Lamb continues to be a big beneficiary of that, and he enters Week 11 leading the league in targets with 122, 13 more than any other pass-catcher.

Lamb will now get to face a Titans secondary that has given up the most receiving yards to opposing wide receivers: 1,857. That's 113 more yards than any other defense has given up to wide receivers, despite the Titans already having their BYE.

Lamb should rack up the yards in a hurry on Sunday.

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+195)

Carnell Tate was already the clear No. 1 option at wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, but with Wan-Dale Robinson now out for the season, I envision even more balls being thrown his way. He has 34 receptions and 413 receiving yards this year, but just one touchdown. If he keeps producing at that level, it's only a matter of time before he hauls in his second career touchdown. I'll jump on this bet with him set at almost 2-1 odds against a terrible Cowboys defense.

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