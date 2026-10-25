Is Ja'Marr Chase Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 7)

Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase was questionable for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins due to a concussion, but he ended up suiting up for that matchup, catching six of his 10 targets for 77 yards and a score.

Cincy had a bye in Week 6, which allowed Chase to heal up, and he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

That's a great sign for the Bengals, as they're looking to knock off Baltimore in a key divisional matchup. The Ravens have struggled a bit against the pass this season (13th in EPA/Pass), which could lead to a big game for Chase.

As long as Joe Burrow is healthy, Chase is one of the best options in the prop market at receiver, and he's shown that in 2026.

The star wideout has 27 catchs (on 38 targets) for 289 yards and four scores in five games, playing 75.5 percent of the Bengals' offensive snaps.

Here's a look at how the SI Betting team is targeting Chase in the prop market now that he's off the injury report for Week 7.

Best Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet for Week 7 vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ja'Marr Chase Anytime TD (+105)

Chase has found the end zone in three of his five games this season, and he should play a massive role in Week 7.

The star wideout has played well over 80 percent of the Bengals' snaps in every game except Week 4 when he suffered a concussion and played just 19.7 percent of Cincy's offensive plays.

The Bengals throw the ball a ton, and Chase has made multiple highlight-reel touchdown grabs in the 2026 season. While the Ravens held the Cleveland offense in check last week, they have been vulnerable against better quarterback play in 2026.

I'm gonna take a shot on Chase at plus money to hit paydirt again in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass when you make your first $5 bet .