Is Justin Jefferson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Colts vs. Vikings in NFL Week 7)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson missed Week 4 of the 2026 season with an ankle injury, but he returned to play in Week 5.

Jefferson finished that game with six catches for 79 yards and a score, and he then went into Minnesota's bye week. Ahead of Week 7, Jefferson was able to practice for the Vikes, and he's officially off the injury report and expected to play against the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Jefferson (ankle) will play Week 7. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 23, 2026

That's great news for Kyler Murray and a Vikings offense that has been one of the worst in the NFL this season. The Vikings are just 27th in EPA/Play and 27th in success rate despite a 5-0 start to the season.

Now, they'll take on a beatable Colts secondary that is 21st in the league in EPA/Pass.

Jefferson has bascially played in just three games (he only played 11.9 percent of the snaps before getting injured in Week 3), yet he has 19 catches on 24 targets for 258 yards and three touchdowns. One of the best receivers in the NFL when healthy, Jefferson should play his usual complement of snaps after getting a week to rest during the bye.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the star wideout in this Week 7 matchup with Indy.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Colts in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+165)

I love this price for Jefferson to find the end zone, even though the Vikings' offense has struggled this season.

The star receiver basically has just one game with Murray in the lineup in 2026, and he turned that into a six-catch performance with a score (Week 5).

Jefferson also found the end zone twice in Week 1 with Carson Wentz at quarterback. It's rare that the best offensive players in the league are listed aboe +150 to find the end zone, especially against a porous defense.

The Colts are 21st in EPA/Pass and have allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL in 2026. They've also already allowed 10 passing scores in six games. This is a pretty great matchup for Jefferson, and he should be closer to 100 percent after the bye.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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