Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Flyers-Penguins, Golden Knights-Mammoth)

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs rolls on on Monday night with just two games on the docket.

The Flyers will try to close out the Penguins in Pittsburgh in the early game, with the Mammoth holding a 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights in the nightcap.

I’m targeting a road underdog and a home favorite for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 27.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, April 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (+114) at Pittsburgh Penguins

Utah Mammoth (-105) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Philadelphia Flyers (+114) at Pittsburgh Penguins

The Flyers failed to win four games in a row at any point during the regular season, so it shouldn’t be too shocking that the Penguins were able to stay alive in Game 4 on Saturday night. The series now shifts back to Pittsburgh for Game 5 tonight.

Philadelphia’s resiliency was a key reason for its late run for a playoff spot. The Flyers went 18-6-1, losing two games in a row just once since the Olympic break. They were also a great road team later in the season as shown by their wins in Pittsburgh in Games 1 and 2.

The Flyers played their worst game of the series on Saturday night and still had a chance to tie it late. They’re playing the better hockey in this series so I have to take them at plus odds.

Utah Mammoth (-105) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Mammoth may not have necessarily deserved a victory in Game 3 as they were outshot 32-12, but they scored on four of those 12 shots while Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves in the victory.

Home ice has been important for Utah all season long, and that didn’t change in Game 1. While it wasn’t the best effort, it also showed how susceptible Vegas is between the pipes.

The Golden Knights are now 19-15-8 on the road this season while Utah is 23-16-3 at home. I’ll back the Mammoth again tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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