Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Trevor Zegras and Dylan Guenther)

We finished last week with another profitable night on Friday thanks to Brandon Hagel and Jackson LaCombe both getting on the scoresheet.

I’m looking to keep that going as I target Trevor Zegras and Dylan Guenther for my NHL player props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, April 27.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, April 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-145) at Penguins

Dylan Guenther Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Golden Knights

Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-145) at Penguins

Trevor Zegras has a point in three of four games so far in this series, including a two-point night in Game 3. He finished the regular season strong and hasn’t slowed down in the playoffs.

Zegras had a seven-game point streak from March 21 to April 2, then put up six points in his final five regular season games. He recorded a total of 13 points in that 13-game span.

The top-line center can create plays to pick up an assist or finish them as he did in Game 3. He’s also a part of the top-power play unit for the Flyers.

Dylan Guenther Anytime Goalscorer (+160) vs. Golden Knights

Dylan Guenther hasn’t shied away from the spotlight in the playoffs.

After breaking out with 40 goals in the regular season, the Mammoth winger scored in Games 2 and 3 to help his team to victory. He also scored against the Knights at home back in November as one of his 23 goals in 40 home games as opposed to 17 goals in 39 road contests.

Guenther is a streaky scorer as shown by his six goals in a seven-game span toward the end of the season, and he also had six goals in seven games in the beginning of March as well. I’ll take him to stay hot tonight at home.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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