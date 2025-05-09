VeeFriends: Four Highest eBay Sales In The First Two Days
On May 7th, 2025 Topps Chrome in collaboration entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk launched the first-ever VeeFriends trading card set, creating major excitement throughout both the sports and non-sports segment of the trading card community.
To mark the launch of VeeFriends, both hobby collectors and VeeFriends fans headed on over to one of the largest secondary markets for such collectibles, that of course being eBay, and engaged in some of the most impressive sales for a brand-new product release. With that said, this article will highlight the four highest eBay sales from the first 48 hours of the VeeFriends launch.
Taking top honors was none other than the "Jolly Jack-O" Sketch Card 1/1, signed by artist Ziggy, which sold for an impressive $2,000. This unique, one-of-a-kind card featured original sketch artwork, making it highly attractive for some the first higher-end collectors to get their hands on the rarer side of VeeFriends cards.
RELATED: Topps Chrome VeeFriends Unleashes Ultra-Rare ERUPT! Subset Featuring Gyula Németh Art
Next was the ERUPT! "Perceptive Puma" SSP, which was sold for an eye-opening $1,500. As one of the many Super Short Prints (SSP), this card's scarcity coupled with its refractor-based design played a key part in driving its value to their initial heights on day one.
RELATED: First Look at 2025 Topps Chrome VeeFriends Entrepreneur Elf Cards
Taking the third overall spot was the Y2K Insert of the "Very, Very, Very, Very Lucky Black Cat" numbered /25, which sold for $1,499. Limited to just 25 copies, this Y2K-themed card resonates with collectors across several nostalgic fronts.
RELATED: Topps WWE Chrome 2025 Launches: A New Era of Wrestling Trading Cards Begins
Taking up the rear of these four cards is none other than the "Dialed In Dog" Orange Refractor /25 (Base Card No. 34), which fetched a super impressive $1,200, reinforcing both the demand and the hobby’s enthusiasm surrounding the inaugural launch of Topps Chrome VeeFriends cards.
In summary, there's no doubt that the launch of Topps Chrome VeeFriends has certainly caught the attention of the entire hobby but what remains to be seen is how high will the values of these cards actually go. Although my guess is as good as yours, I'm pretty sure its safe to say that the sky is no where near the limit on this one and quite frankly, prices may in fact go to the moon.