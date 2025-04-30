MrBeast's Topps Now 1/1 FoilFractor Card Pulled
In March, world-famous influencer and creator MrBeast got his first-ever Topps Now card. Commemorating his on-field at Wembley Stadium for the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match. The card, captioned "World's Biggest Youtuber Victorious at Wembley" ended up with a print run of just over 6,300. The release included a base card as well as foil parallels numbered to 50 or lower. On Tuesday, Topps revealed that the 1/1 FoilFractor card had been found.
To date, we've seen very little movement on these cards in the secondary market. Card Ladder lists no sales of any numbered parallels.
While MrBeast's card only hit a print run of 6,358 the card had by far the biggest demand to emerge from Topps Now's collaboration with the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match.
Streamer Kai Cenat card had the second-largest print run of the releases, at 909. The event took place at Wembley, London's national soccer stadium, and was attended by 90,000 fans. Other Topps Now cards include KSI, who performed during the halftime show, and two cards of Twitch streamer Sketch, including one celebrating his saving of a penalty, and one of him claiming the trophy for his Man of the Match performance.