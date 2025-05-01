Collectibles On SI

Rare 1/1 Jimmy Carter Cut Auto Card Pulled

Cole Benz

Pres. Jimmy Carter helps build a house during Habitat for Humanity International's Jimmy And Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Durban, South Africa in 2002. / Gregg Pachkowski / HFHI / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A rare cut auto has been pulled from 2025 Topps Heritage. A breaker at Black Gold Sports Cards unearthed the 1-of-1 cut auto of the late President Jimmy Carter.

President Carter passed away just this past December at 100 years old. And he was as well known for his humanitarian work as he was for his presidency. And this 1-of-1 will no doubt be a desired card for some collectors.

The card is from the autograph insert set 1976 Celebrity Cut Signatures, a list that also includes the late Burt Reynolds and the still-living Clint Eastwood. It's interesting that Topps decided to include President Carter in a list with two actors under a category name 'Celebrity Cut Signatures' when he was not a start on stage or screen. But given his work and notariety post-presidency, it's easy to see how he could have garnered 'celebrity status.'

However, Topps did include another cut autograph insert that President Carter could have fit into. The Notable American Cut Signature list includes Frederick Douglas, President George Washington, John Hancock, and President Theodore Roosevelt.

It's always hard to price out a 1-of-1, stating the obvious is the only one of the card. But, usually collectors can comp out similar 1-of-1 cards, or the same card with a higher serial number and do the math from there. But currently on eBay and eBay sold listings there are no other celebrity or historical figure Heritage auto out there. The closest comp is a Yogi Berra 1-of-1 cut autograph that's listed on eBay right now for $1,000.

Like it or hate it, Topps does a nice job of finding non-sports pieces to slide into their products. It's a nice crossover for their market. It covers your sports collector and your historical collector all in one box!

