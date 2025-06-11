Braves vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
The Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Atlanta Braves in their series finale on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re favored to get the win with Spencer Schwellenbach on the mound.
Atlanta has struggled to open the 2025 season, sitting 10 games under .500 while winning just two of its last 10 games.
Milwaukee, on the other hand, is in the mix for the top spot in the NL Central, and it’ll have Chad Patrick (2.84 ERA) on the mound in the series finale.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s action.
Braves vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Braves -1.5 (+118)
- Brewers +1.5 (-144)
Moneyline
- Braves: -144
- Brewers: +118
Total
- 8 (Over -114/Under -107)
Braves vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (4-4, 3.24 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Chad Patrick (3-5, 2.84 ERA)
Braves vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI, FDSSO
- Braves record: 28-38
- Brewers record: 36-32
Braves vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chad Patrick UNDER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+115)
I’m surprised this prop is so heavily juiced to the OVER, as Patrick has given up two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 14 outings in 2025.
While his expected ERA sits at 3.65, Patrick has sub-3.00 ERA in the 2025 season.
Over the last 15 days, the Braves are 27th in batting average and 23rd in OPS, so I have a hard time trusting them to get to Patrick, especially since he has just one outing where he threw more than six innings this season.
Braves vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
I’m going to back Milwaukee early in this matchup, as I believe that Patrick has the advantage on the mound over Schwellenbach.
Since May 1, Schwellenbach has a 3.56 ERA in seven starts, but he’s allowed four or more runs in four of those outings. While not all of those runs are earned, the Braves righty does have some concerning advanced numbers, specifically his expected batting average against (.274) which ranks in the 19th percentile amongst MLB pitchers.
Patrick isn’t much better – he has an expected batting average against of .254 this season – but the Brewers righty has allowed three or fewer runs in all 14 of his outings this season.
With Atlanta struggling as of late, winning just two of its last 10 games, I like the Brewers to at least lead early before they turn things over to a shaky bullpen (4.44 ERA this season).
Pick: Brewers First 5 Innings (+120 at DraftKings)
