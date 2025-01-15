Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach Projected to Take Even Bigger Step in 2025
Atlanta Braves right-handed starter Spencer Schwellenbach arguably already broke out during the 2024 campaign. But Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer expects even bigger things from the 24-year-old during 2025.
In an article naming one breakout star for all 30 MLB teams, Rymer picked Schwellenbach as Atlanta's breakout star for next season.
"When you look at the stats that Schwellenbach put up last year, it's hard not to feel like maybe this is the reason why the Braves didn't bother to retain Max Fried or Charlie Morton," Rymer wrote. "The righty's walk rate was notably pristine last year, and not just because he was good at pounding the strike zone.
"He was also in the 96th percentile at getting hitters to expand the zone, where pitchers always have the high ground."
Those numbers for Schwellenbach included an 8-7 record with a 3.35 ERA. He also had a 1.043 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123.2 innings.
This offseason, I've made a big deal of all the innings the Braves have to replace with the departures of Max Fried and Charlie Morton. But Schwellenbach could help fill that void.
Including the minors last season, Schwellenbach pitched 168.2 frames in 2024. That was absolutely incredible, considering Schwellenbach had never previously thrown more than 65 innings in one calendar year.
Schwellenbach pitched all those innings in 2024 and continued to be great. He gave up only one run in each of his final three starts last fall.
Could Schwellenbach pitch 170 innings for the Braves in 2025? Quite possibly. If Rymer is correct, the right-hander will do that while pitching at a high level.
The Braves still need another arm in their rotation. But Schwellenbach becoming a very reliable pitcher every five days would give Atlanta an incredible boost.
If Schwellenbach builds off his 2024 campaign to be a breakout start this summer, the Braves can pair him with 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale to be a formidable 1-2 starter punch. The Braves will also get back Spencer Strider from Tommy John surgery at some point during the first half of the season.
Atlanta also still has Reynaldo López in the rotation. López is coming off a career season with an 8-5 record with a 1.99 ERA and 1.106 WHIP in 135.2 innings.
Not is all lost for the Braves with the departures of Fried and Morton. But the rotation repeating its 2024 success depends largely on Rymer being correct with his Schwellenbach prediction.