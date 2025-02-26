Emmanuel Latte Lath's MLS Debut and First Rookie Card
Emmanuel Latte Lath is set to be one of the stars of the 2025 Major League Soccer season and Topps Now is making sure that its MLS product includes the Atlanta United striker from the outset.
Topps Now MLS has made its first 2025 products available for exclusively online until February 27 and after the obligatory Lionel Messi card at #1 in the set, #2 features Emmanuel Latte Lath in his new Atlanta United kit with teammate Miguel Almirón trailing the striker in the picture.
Latte Lath, 26, signed with Atlanta United in the offseason for an MLS-record price of $22 million plus add-ons from Middlesbrough in England’s second tier of men’s soccer, the EFL Championship. Latte Lath’s career has taken off since joining ‘Boro permanently in August 2023 when he was signed away from his youth club, Italy’s Atalanta, and he scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Championship side over his year and a half with the club.
The Coachella Valley Invitational is a soccer collector's dream
Latte Lath made his MLS debut over the weekend and scored twice in Atlanta United’s 3-2 season-opening win over CF Montréal in front of the home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia. Not only did he light up the scoresheet but he looked fantastic next to fellow offseason addition Miguel Almirón. That performance was also enough for Latte Lath to be included in the starting 11 of Major League Soccer’s Team of the Matchday for Matchday 1.
Yes, he’s already 26 but Latte Lath is an interesting player for collectors to follow because he has never had an actual card printed until 2025 Topps Now MLS #2.
MLS Offseason Additions for Collectors
The EFL Championship does not have a deal with any card companies so Latte Lath has slipped under the radar since his career took its positive turn in 2023.
The first inclusion of Latte Lath in any hobby product came in 2021 Panini Calciatori Stickers #694 on a sticker that also included Ludovic D’Orazio and Demba Seck from when they were all in Italy’s second tier, Serie B, with SPAL for the 2021-2022 season.
Topps Now MLS is now the place to find Latte Lath cards as the company’s 2025 MLS hobby and retail products won’t be released until later in the year.
If you want the first Latte Lath rookie card, you have until February 27 or you’ll have to venture into the secondary market.