The Essential Cards of 2025 American League First-Time All-Star Starters
Yesterday, MLB announced that nine players were named to the All-Star Game starting lineups for the first time in their career. The new generation of superstars is breaking through, and the infusion of new talent is exciting for both the sport and The Hobby. In celebration of the accomplishment of being named an All-Star starter for the very first time, let's take a look at some must-have cards of each of these players. First up: The American League.
2019 Bowman Chrome Cal Raleigh
RELATED: Cal Raleigh pacing the card market for catchers
We have to start with the breakout star of the 2025 MLB season so far. Cal Raleigh is on a preposterous, historic pace, launching 33 home runs, to go along with 71 RBI and an OPS of 1.024. Now 28, Raleigh's 2022 Topps Chrome RC deserves a shout too, but Raleigh's 1st Bowman, with the Mariners, who drafted him 90th overall, is a testament to the years of work the catcher has put in, paying off with this incredible career year and his first-ever All-Star nod.
2025 Topps Heritage Jacob Wilson
RELATED: Phenom Jacob Wilson's Card Prices Keep Soaring
There are more valuable Wilson cards, to be sure, particularly his 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft card, but this card just feels like a perfect RC for the young Athletics phenom. The vintage feel, classic bat-on-the-shoulder pose, the tradition of Heritage - all of it fits for a 23-year old star on the rise who feels like a throwback player of sorts. Lots of swings, lots of contact, batting .339 with only 19 walks on the season. The card has sold for as much as $825 (red, numbered to 5) but remains available at all price points. The base sold for $1.50 on July 3.
2023 Topps Baseball Series 1 Golden Mirror Variation SSP Riley Greene
This card is a fantastic merging of sport, player, and the Hobby. Golden Mirror Variation cards have become popular chase cards, and 2023 was the debut of the super short print. Greene, who has become a fan favorite as a leader of a Tigers team with an incredibly exciting present and future, has a phenomenal Golden Mirror RC. The image captures Greene signing autographs for fans, and looks to be signing a baseball card.
2018 Topps Baseball Series 2 SP Variation Gleyber Torres
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Hyeseong Kim Rookie Cards On the Rise
Torres has rediscovered his best form this season in Detroit, after signing a one-year $15 million deal after failing to agree to a contract with the Yankees. An all-star in 2018 and 2019, at first it seemed Torres could be a Yankee lifer. Now, he's gone one better, earning a starting role in this year's Midseason Classic. Torres 2018 Series 2 cards came on the heels of a great start to his rookie season. Card #699 is sandwiched between Ronald Acuna Jr.'s #698, and Shohei Ohtani's #700. Not bad company. This Short-print variation is a fun chase for Torres collectors.
2017 Bowman Chrome Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn has turned his career around since joining the Orioles, and he's been the bright spot in a down season for Baltimore, which has led to his first start in the All-Star Game. Less hyped from a Hobby perspective than many of his teammates, O'Hearn is putting together the best season of his career. The 2017 1st Bowman of O'Hearn is among his most valuable cards. This version, numbered to 150 is a great-looking color match, and remains very affordable.