2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 Hyeseong Kim Rookie Cards On the Rise
Los Angeles Dodgers Hyeseong Kim has made quite the splash since debuting with the big league club on May 3. Since the, the 26-year old has appeared in 31 games, batting a phenomenal .386 to go along with 11 RBI and an OPS of .984. Playing for one of the sport's most popular franchises, his 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 rookie cards have been among the hot chase cards of the recently-released set. Let's take a look at some of the cards and sales that have elevated his status in The Hobby.
Hyeseong Kim is a highly featured rookie in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2, appearing in base, variation, insert, and autograph cards. The new rookie cards include appearances in the popular 1990 Topps Baseball insert, and a Flagship Real One autoraphed card. At writing, the top sales have been for redemption cards, and we've already seen three four-figure sales, ranging from $1,200 - $1,704.
Kim's 2025 Baseball Series 2 Gold Foil 1/1 sold on June 14 for $650. Other notable parallel sales include a black diamante numbered to 10 for $600, as well as a fireworks foil numbered to 10 that fetched $350.
Hyeseong Kim's 1990 Topps Baseball insert card includes an auto version, and the border is a nice match with Dodger Blue, making it a nice addition for any Dodgers fan or collector.
This Mojo Foil RC sold for $10 on eBay the day after the release of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. Redemption cards for 1990 Topps Baseball insert auto versions of the card have sold for as much as $400, at writing.
Hyeseong Kim's versatility and athleticism have helped him gain a bigger and bigger role with the Dodgers. In addition to playing at second base, he's also appeared as a Center Fielder. Along with Hobby superstar Shohei Ohtani, and highly-touted rookie Roki Sasaki, Kim has helped the Dodgers dominate at the top-end of early sales of 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2. Of the 20 sales of $1,000 or more that Card Ladder has registered from the set at writing, 16 belong to the Dodgers (12 Ohtani, 1 Sasaki, and 3 Kim) - the Dodgers are a true powerhouse on the field and in The Hobby.
Kim's Golden Mirror Variation card is an intriguing one for collectors, featuring the player on the mic fielding questions. The card is currently listed on eBay, for $152 and $425.
The current top listing over on eBay, at writing, is $1,500 for Kim's Flagship Real One Auto Orange Foil numbered to 25. One such redemption is registered as sold, per Card Ladder, for $1,704 on June 13.
There's no doubt that the combination of Kim's talent, potential, early performances, and his role on baseball's best and biggest team is propelling him to chase status among the rookies of Topps' Class of 2025. As his role with the team continues to grow, it will be fascinating to see just how far Kim's rookie cards will go.