Phenom Jacob Wilson's Card Prices Keep Soaring
For Jacob Wilson, as they say, the hits just keep on coming. The current frontrunner for 2025 AL Rookie of the Year has begun his MLB career on a pace that would result in a historic first year in the big leagues. Currently on pace for over 230 hits, Wilson couldd become the fourth palyer in 60 years to put up 200 or more hits in a rookie campaign. Unsurprisingly, the card market has responded to Wilson's incredible efforts, and seeing new Jacob Wilson card records being set has become something of a common occurence.
At writing, Jacob Wilson is batting .366 with an OBP of .402 and OPS of .922. 93 hits in 64 games to go along with 8 HR and 38 RBI have fans and collectors impressed with both his output and his potential.
On June 8 Card Ladder registered its two biggest Jacob Wilson card sales of all-time. At the top, this PSA 10 2023 Bowman Chrome Draft Orange Auto /25 sold for over $18,000. This is the first sale of this card at PSA 10 grade in 2025. Three such sales took place in 2024, ranging from $1,355 to $3,200. Wilson has taken a leap on the field and in The Hobby.
This 9.5 BGS 2023 Bowman Draft Sapphire Red Auto /5 sold for almost $9,000 on the same day. It's the first sale on Card Ladder of this card.
While Jacob wilson was a highly featured rookie in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1, he was perhaps a tier below the likes of James Wood and Dylan Crews, but there's no doubt he's gained ground. This 2025 Topps Chrome Hidden Gems Jacob Wilson 1/1 sold for over $1,400 on May 26.
Wilson's 2025 Topps Heritage Baseball Chrome Red /5 sold for $825 on May 27, and $500 on May 29.
All told, at writing, we've seen 17 sales of $1,000 or more on Jacob Wilson cards since June 1, and 11 of those from June 6. Card Ladder registers 24 such sales since June 1 for James Wood, and only six for Dylan Crews. This 2025 Topps Baseball Series 1 Flagship Real One Auto /10 sold for $1,250 on June 9. Wood's Flagship Real One Auto /10 last sold on May 12 for $800. As recently as March 4, a Wilson Flagship Real One Auto numbered to 50 sold for under $200.
Obviously, it is a big ask for Wilson to continue this torrid pace through an entire rookie season. But, he's hardly slowed down of late. At writing, Wilson has ten hits in his last five games to go with 5 RBI. While it's unlikely he'll start the All-Star game, there's every chance we are going to see the phenom get his first All-Star nod in the very first time of asking. If he follows an appearance at the Midseason Classic with a Rookie of the Year award, the rise may continue for a while yet.
Wilson will be featured on eight cards in 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2, including a place on the Homefield Advantage checklist, as well as Auto and relic cards throughout the release.