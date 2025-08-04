Prospects dealt at the trade deadline and their cards
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the dust has settled on some major moves made by teams competing for playoff spots and the prospects they dealt in the process. With Bowman having cards for most of the top prospects in the game, here are some of the top names moved on July 31.
Leo De Vries traded to the Athletics
De Vries was among one of the few blockbuster deals this deadline as the Padres parted ways with their top overall prospect in the system to acquire lockdown closer Mason Miller from the Athletics. After joining the San Diego organization as an international free agent, De Vries tore up the Minor Leagues as an 18-year-old and rose toward the top of the prospect list across baseball. With the Padres contending for a World Series title, the team parted with De Vries along with three other prospects to aquire Miller and starting pitcher J.P. Sears.
De Vries was the top chase in 2024 Bowman Chrome last summer and remains a top prospect to collect. According to sold listings, a PSA 10 of his 1st Bowman base autograph in a PSA 10 were selling between $300-360. Since the deadline and the trade, there have not been any of those cards sold.
Cobb Hightower traded to the Orioles
Like De Vries, Hightower was among the large contingency of Padres prospects dealt to other teams at the deadline. Hightower, a third round pick in 2024, was dealt to the Orioles with five other prospects for Major Leaguers Ryan O’Hearn and Ramon Laureano.
Hightower's 1st Bowman autograph was held out of 2024 Bowman Draft and instead made its debut in 2025 Bowman. While collectors were focusing on top chases Luis Pena, Jesus Made and Zyhir Hope, Hightower has gone under the radar on the checklist. Hightower does not have many sold listings lately, but an orange refractor numbered to 25 in a PSA 10 sold for $1,250 on June 20.
Eduardo Tait traded to the Twins
Tait signed with the Phillies as an international free agent and ended up being the headliner prospect in the deal that landed star closer Jhoan Duran in Philadelphia. Tait, an 18-year-old catcher had begun to tap into his power that made him an intriguing prospect so much so that he was another chase in the same 2024 Bowman Chrome product that Leo De Vries was in.
While he is a sought-after prosepct, his 1st Bowman autographs do not hold as much value as De Vries largely due to the talent gap and the fact that catcher cards do not typically matinain a high value over the years. On deadline day and the days after it, Tait's base 1st Bowman autographs ranged from $40-50 with an ungraded 1st Bowman autograph numbered to 50 selling for $195 on July 31.