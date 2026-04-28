Rays Reporter Saves the Day in Heartwarming Fashion After Unfortunate Home Run Ball Incident

Guardians fans in attendance for Monday's tilt against the Rays went home disappointed after the home team dropped a 3-2 decision and fell to .500 on the year. One Cleveland supporter in particular was on track to go home extremely bummed after coming out on the wrong end of a battle for a souvenir baseball. But then a kindhearted on-air personality stepped in to play hero.

The dramatic vignette began to play out in the fifth inning when Guardians' Daniel Schneemann blasted a two-run homer to the opposite field. At that point a gentleman in the bleachers misplayed the would-be keepsake and it bounded in the direction of a much younger fan. There was a brief struggle before the more experienced Cleveland supporter emerged with possession of the ball.

Obviously, this was not the feel-good moment anyone watching the game tuned in hoping to see. And the person who pocketed the souvenir did not get a good edit on the Rays broadcast.

After a grown man wrestles a HR ball away from a little girl, @Ry_Bass is there to make the situation right.



🫡 to my guy. pic.twitter.com/jan6BDmWfG — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) April 27, 2026

When injustice strikes that's when sideline reporters step in and Ryan Bass quickly addressed the situation by bringing over the younger fan a baseball she could keep as well.

This is the kind of thing people really, really like. It's a very classy move and the youth are our future. So everyone goes home from the ballpark happy, right?

Well, not exactly. Because the fan who took the ball in the first place—after it hit him first and he is allowed to have fun chasing it, too—is all over the internet today with people saying any number of things about him. All because he wanted a ball and perhaps did not consider the full gravity of the situation when he was chasing it down. The cat is probably well out of the bag in terms of how coverage goes on this but it does feel important to share that he eventually gave the first baseball back as well.

Back to baseball. The Rays have now won five straight and have the second best record in the American League. They've pulled back to within 1 1/2 games of the Yankees in the AL East. Steven Matz got the victory last night to move to 4-1 on the year and has been a big boast for the pitching staff. With wins happening on the field and team broadcasters doing the right thing, vibes are great.

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