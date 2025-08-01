2 Key Rookie Autographs of Ryan Helsley as he joins the New York Mets
As we find ourselves assessing all of the moves that were made during the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline frenzy, I wanted to assess the recent acquisition of Ryan Helsley (formally of the St. Louis Cardinals) to the New York Mets and also take a closer look at how his rookie cards have done from a hobby perspective. In return the St. Louis Cardinals received the following three highly-acclaimed prospects from the Mets; Jesus Baez (INF), Nate Dohm (RHP), and Frankie Elissalt (RHP).
RELATED: Pete Alonso back to the Mets on 2-year, opt out deal
RELATED: Mark Vientos: The Mets’ 2024 Hero Hobby Collectors Shouldn't Ignore
When it comes to Helsley himself, he brings with him a sense of bullpen leadership, a much-needed right-handed setup man and some of the best awareness of any of today’s relief pitchers. He’s currently thrown in 36 games, 21 of which he’s earned the save and was considered a top target by Mets brass to support Edwin Diaz heading into the July 31 Trade Deadline.
In the wake of the Helsley trade to the Mets here’s a look at two of key rookie cards for collectors to consider now that he’s found a new home in Queens.
2019 Topps Chrome Update - Rookie Autograph Gold Refractor /50 (Card No. CUA-RH) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $8-$12, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart saw the card sell for $76.
RELATED: Fanatics Fest 2025: Yankees & Mets Legends To Headline
2018 Bowman Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autograph Gold Refractor /50 (Card No. CPA-RH) – From a pricing perspective the raw version of this card sells for $12-$16, while a recent sale of its PSA 10 counterpart saw the card sell for $66.
Although it may be some time before his trade to the Mets pays dividends from a hobby perspective, there’s a very good chance that when both “Hells Bells” and“Narco” are broadcast across the PA system at Citifield, opposing teams could be in for some very short nights. With that said, that combination of Helsley and Diaz may be exactly what the doctor ordered, as any spike in his performance could elevate the value of his autographed rookie cards.
TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:
- Media Visionaries Launch Sports Cards Nonsense Media Network, Uniting the Industry's Top Media Platforms