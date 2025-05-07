Collectibles On SI

'25 Bowman Includes New Retro Logo Foil Parallels

Cole Benz

2025 Bowman Releases Wednesday, May 7
Topps got creative with one of their new parallels in 2025 Bowman, and it has all the feels of the era of the Bowman Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card. The new, Retro Logo Foil parallel cards shimmer with the old school baseball diamond Bowman logo.

Bowman Retro Logo Foil parallel
The new Bowman release will feature new Retro Logo Foil parallels. / Topps | https://www.facebook.com/reel/1246581713465267

As you angle the card back-and-forth in the light, the shimmer of the retro logo pops out. Varied in sizes, the giant B within the baseball diamond is as iconic as a card logo can get. Some of the most famous cards have this insignia on it, like the 1989 Bowman Ken Griffey jr. rookie card.

Ken Griffey Jr.
PSA 10, 1989 Ken Griffey Jr. Bowman Rookie Card / Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3a9uwjs4

Topps made the announcement the day before the release on their social media pages. And as you can see from the post, it's an incredibly rare pull.

At a pull rate of 1 every 1,526 hobby packs, and with hobby boxes having 12 packs per box, the cards are coming about one in every 127 hobby boxes. While a lot has been said about Topps releasing too many parallels in their products, this one could sway collectors. With the throwback style, old collectors will be reminded about their early days.

COLE BENZ

After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2008, Cole worked as an advertising copywriter until shifting to print journalism a few years later. Managing three weekly newspapers in the Dakotas, Cole won numerous awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association including Best of the Dakotas and, their top award, General Excellence. He returned to collecting in 2021 and has since combined his passion for writing with his love of cards. Cole also writes for the Sports Cards Nonsense newsletter and has made guest appearances on multiple sports card collecting podcasts including Sports Cards Nonsense, and the Eephus Baseball Cards Podcast. IG: coleryan411 X: @colebenz

