'25 Bowman Includes New Retro Logo Foil Parallels
Topps got creative with one of their new parallels in 2025 Bowman, and it has all the feels of the era of the Bowman Ken Griffey Jr. rookie card. The new, Retro Logo Foil parallel cards shimmer with the old school baseball diamond Bowman logo.
As you angle the card back-and-forth in the light, the shimmer of the retro logo pops out. Varied in sizes, the giant B within the baseball diamond is as iconic as a card logo can get. Some of the most famous cards have this insignia on it, like the 1989 Bowman Ken Griffey jr. rookie card.
Topps made the announcement the day before the release on their social media pages. And as you can see from the post, it's an incredibly rare pull.
At a pull rate of 1 every 1,526 hobby packs, and with hobby boxes having 12 packs per box, the cards are coming about one in every 127 hobby boxes. While a lot has been said about Topps releasing too many parallels in their products, this one could sway collectors. With the throwback style, old collectors will be reminded about their early days.