Top 5 A'ja Wilson Rookie Cards

When it comes to women’s basketball cards, no player is in the same stratosphere as Caitlin Clark. The highest sale of a Caitlin Clark card took place on July 24th when her Logowoman Patch Rookie Autograph 1/1 card sold for $660,000.

The highest sale of a women’s basketball card not featuring Clark took place in June, when A’ja Wilson’s 2018 WNBA Platinum rookie card sold for $11,215. There are 15 Caitlin Clark card sales over $100,000 and HUNDREDS of her cards have sold for more than Wilson’s high sale of $11,215.

While Clark is in her own stratosphere in the basketball card market, A’ja Wilson is in her own stratosphere when it comes to actual play on the basketball court. Wilson won a record 4th WNBA MVP this month, to go along with her 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards, 2 WNBA Championship rings, and 2 Olympic Gold Medals.

While Clark had a solid rookie season in 2024 averaging 19.2 points per game, Wilson averaged a record 26.9 points per game in 2024, a season in which she became only the second player ever to win the MVP unanimously.

The sports card market doesn’t always make sense, but people like to collect the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) players in each respective sport (like MJ, Babe Ruth, Tom Brady, Messi etc.)

Wilson is just entering her prime at age 28, and she’s already making a strong case as the women’s basketball GOAT. Her basketball accolades and resume are already unmatched, and she’s just getting started.

For those looking to buy into the WNBA GOAT before her card prices truly take off, a rookie card is your best bet. Below are the 5 best A’ja Wilson rookie cards (based on price).

5. A'ja Wilson 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #AW2 Uniform-Autograph PSA 10

Price: $2,899 (9-19-2024)

Total Population: 53

Card Info: The 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA trading card set was basically the only option for women’s basketball cards in 2018. These cards didn’t come in packs though. Instead, it was a limited-edition release (only 500 sets were manufactured) that included 110 base cards and two inscription autographs.

One of the two autographs in the set is always an A’ja Wilson, much to fans' delight. The Wilson inscription auto comes in three different image variations. This card, the “uniform” variation shows a young A’ja smiling for the camera in her Las Vegas Aces jersey. This card includes the “Go Aces!” and a “22” inscription.

4. A'ja Wilson 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #48 Base PSA 10

Price: $3,599 (9-21-2025)

Total Population: 118

Card Info: This base version of the card was included in every box set (unless one was lucky enough to get the Platinum edition /25). Around 475 of these cards exist, but only 118 have been graded by one of the major grading companies (PSA, SGC, CGC, or BGS). Only 69 of these cards exist in a PSA 10. This card also includes the “Go Aces!” and a “22” inscription.

3. A'ja Wilson 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #AW3 Street Clothes-Autograph PSA 9

Price: $3,819 (11-8-2023)

Total Population: 54

Card Info: The “street clothes” version of the autograph shows Wilson in her WNBA Draft night outfit. The South Carolina Gamecocks star was an easy choice for the Aces, and the right decision too. Wilson has won the MVP award in half of her eight seasons since draft night (2020, 2022, 2024, 2025). This rookie auto also includes the “Go Aces!” and a “22” inscription.

2. A'ja Wilson 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA #AW3 Game Action-Autograph PSA 10

$6,500 (9-21-2025)

Total Population: 59

Card Info: The “Game Action” variation is the most sought-after Willson rookie autograph. Wilson can be seen on the court with her hands on her hips. This card includes the more unique “LV Aces!” inscription.

1. A'ja Wilson 2018 Rittenhouse WNBA Platinum Edition /25 BGS 9

Price: $11,215.75 (6-10-2025)

Total Population: 9

Card Info: This is the A’ja Wilson grail card. It is THE card to own because of its scarcity. Only 25 of the Platinum Edition Wilson’s were ever made. Only 9 have ever been graded, and only 4 PSA 10s exist. This rare parallel version is identical to the base card, except for the “Platinum Edition” insignia.

Budget Rookie: Aja Wilson 2016 Sports Illustrated for Kids

Price: $55 (9-24-2025)

Total Population: 31

Card Info: This A’ja Wilson’s first card. It came out in the May 2016 issue of the Sports Illustrated for Kids magazine when Wilson was dominating college basketball for South Carolina. Many of these cards were manufactured, but very few have been preserved and graded by card collectors. This card is a bargain when you consider how few rookie cards A’ja Wilson has. (Wilson also has a 2018 SI for Kids card. This is her only other rookie card, and can be found for less than $50.)

