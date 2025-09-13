Sudden Victory breaks to look for on Saturday

eBay Live continues their Sudden Victory breaks on Saturday, September 13th. They have been running the promotion for the past few days, and for those who are not familar with them, they are quite easy to understand. The buyer bids on a spot, and the top bid after a certain amount of time wins the spot. A wheel is then spun to determine what team the buyer will get. Their is no extended bidding, hence the "sudden victory" aspect. Here are some of the notable events taking place on Saturday that collectors should take an interest, and possibly, take part in.

Gametime Cardz will be breaking a brand new release at 7:30 PM Saturday, 2025 Panini Prizm Baseball. The product contains 12 packs, and 12 cards per back. Per box, 3 autographs can be found. They also advertise as having other sports available, including NFL, NBA, NHL, and Soccer. They also state that they have TCG available. The break itself will run via the sudden victory style, with bids ending after 30 seconds, and a wheel being spun to determine what team the buyer will receive. While unlicensed, Panini Prizm Baseball can be a fun product for collectors, and it is also an affordable one. It provides an opportunity to get some key prospect autographs for those who enjoy prospecting in the hobby. The event can be joined here once it goes live.

GameTime Cardz Live Event: Saturday, September 13th at 7:30 PM | eBay Live

941 Sports will also be running another show at 8 PM. While it is not currently known what products will be featured, they will certainly have a variety of options for collectors to choose from. Anyone who wants to join can do so here. 528 breaks will also be opening another case of 2024-25 Obsidian Basketball. This will be the second sudden victory break of the weekend that they will be doing. Obsidan is looking to be a product that is in high demand, especially as Panini nears the end of their licensing deal for Basketball products in the hobby. The cards in the set also have great eye appeal, and for those who are fans of certain players or teams, provides an opportunity to obtain some key cards. Their break can be found here once it hits 8 PM on Saturday.

941 Sports Live Event: Saturday, September 13th at 8 PM | eBay Live

528 Breaks Live Event: Saturday, September 13th at 8 PM | eBay Live

This Saturday will be a day that collectors should mark on their calendar. eBay Live will have a whole host of live breaks that collectors can enter, mainly through the sudden victory format. The breaks encompass all of the major sports, therefore allowing a wide variety of those in the hobby to particpate in these upcoming events. One thing that is undeniable: the hobby is alive and well, and eBay Live will showcase that this weekend.

