2025 Topps Chrome Features 1/1 Dual Auto Gold Logoman of Tarik Skubal and Chris Sale
It should come as no surprise that Topps is commemorating the 2024 seasons of both the AL Cy Young Winner, Tarik Skubal and the NL Cy Young Winner, Chris Sale with cards that are included in the 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball set which releases today. However the way in which Topps is going with forward with such a commemoration is not only innovative but will also one the most sought-after chase cards in the set.
How exactly is Topps going forward with this commenoration? In a tweet by Topps on Tuesday, June 23, on the eve of today's release it was noted that "JUST IN: The reigning Cy Young award winners will have a 1/1 Dual Gold Logoman Autograph card 🏆." That's right, a GOLD LOGOMAN featuring two of the best arms in all of professional baseball will be featured on one of the most anticipated cards of the product.
Now that the anticipation is mounting and collector’s are on edge for not just this specific 1/1 Dual Gold Logoman of Sale and Skubal, but the other Logoman cards that are inserted throughout the release, there’s going to be a feeding frenzy when it comes to pricing and there’s no doubt that the premiums are going to be exponential. In the case of this specific card, there’s a very good chance we could see the price fall in the ballpark of $10,000-$15,000 or even higher given its ultra-rarity and market-wide demand.