Few cards in the hobby are more desirable than a Hall of Famer’s signed rookie card. Much of this appeal comes from their scarcity. For decades, collectors viewed signatures on a baseball card as ‘damage.’ Hobby purists refused to alter a star's rookie card in any way, even with an autograph. As a result, very few vintage rookie cards were signed.

For this article, I analyzed rookie cards of the ten vintage baseball legends with the highest total market caps according to Card Ladder’s player index. These eight players have the greatest popularity and overall market size within the vintage hobby. The following cards are ranked from least scarce to most scarce based on the PSA population of the signed rookie cards.

10. 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan #177

Nolan Ryan signed this rookie card with the inscription, "108.5 MPH Fastball." He signs this inscription because it has been calculated that his historic 1974 radar measurement (101.9 MPH) would clock at 108.5 MPH under today's tracking technology. | Card Ladder

Signed PSA Population: 1,134

Unsigned Population: 15,648

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 6, Auto 10): $6,405

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $7,295

Signed Rookie Card Info: Nolan Ryan signs a lot of autographs. Collectors can mail in their 1968 Topps Ryan rookie card to get it signed with a $150 donation to the Nolan Ryan Foundation. Unlike many other superstar players, he does not upcharge for autos on his rookie card. Despite the high population in his rookie year, demand remains extremely high. The all-time leader in strikeouts and no-hitters pitched for 27 seasons in Major League Baseball, earning many fans and collectors along the way.

9. 1954 Topps Hank Aaron #128

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Signed PSA Population: 330

Unsigned Population: 6,023

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 3.5, Auto 10): $12,810

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $14,397

Signed Rookie Card Info: Hank Aaron signed a great deal of autographs during his lifetime. It is rare for an inner-circle Hall of Famer like Aaron to sign through the mail and at shows as much as he did. That being said, his signed rookie card is still relatively rare because of the long-held belief in the hobby that it was damaging to write on a vintage rookie card. Aaron’s early “period” signatures demand a premium and are much rarer. His early signature had small script, while his autograph later in life was massive and bold.

8. 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax #123

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Signed PSA Population: 314

Unsigned PSA Population: 9,870

Recent Signed Sale (PSA Authentic, Auto 10): $6,000

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $10,675

Signed Rookie Card Info: Sandy Koufax does not sign a lot of autographs. Koufax is known to be a private individual and rarely participates in public autograph signings. During a recent private signing, collectors paid $4,500 to have a 1955 Topps rookie card signed. At that price, collectors could only justify the fee by submitting higher-grade copies, PSA 5 or better.

7. 1951 Bowman Willie Mays #305

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Signed PSA Population: 31

Unsigned Population: 1,945

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 1, Auto 9): $27,450

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $46,360

Signed Rookie Card Info: Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Willie Mays was a staple at shows and signed thousands of autographs. He mostly signed baseballs, photos, jerseys, and bats. Even though he signed so many autographs throughout his life, he just didn’t sign many cards. It was taboo to do so for a long time.

Early in his career, he signed a beautiful, highly legible autograph, but his signature deteriorated as he got older. His later autos are not legible and are lightheartedly referred to by collectors as his "Tillie Tays" auto.

6. 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253

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Signed PSA Population: 27

Unsigned Population: 2,148

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 4 MC, Auto 9): $152,500

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $106,500

Signed Rookie Card Info: It is argued that Mickey Mantle signed more autographs than any player ever, yet signed copies of his playing days baseball cards are still exceptionally rare. His two best cards, the 1951 Bowman rookie and the iconic 1952 Topps (signed, PSA pop. 21), are his two rarest signed cards. People did not want to ‘risk’ getting valuable Mantle cards signed, but those who did had a rare treasure.

5. 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente #164

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Signed PSA Population: 23

Unsigned PSA Population: 5,720

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 3, Auto 7): $72,500

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $20,600

Signed Rookie Card Info: Because his life was tragically cut short at just 38 years old in 1972, Roberto Clemente was not around during the autograph/card boom in the 1980s. He was a kind and accommodating player who signed for fans at the ballpark or outside hotels, but his autograph is extremely hard to find on playing-day cards.

4. 1939 Play Ball Ted Williams #92

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Signed PSA Population: 18

Unsigned Population: 1,141

Recent Signed Sale (PSA Authentic, Auto 10): $89,175

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $23,180

Signed Rookie Card Info: Teddy Ballgame signed thousands of autographs throughout the 1980s and 1990s, but he still did not sign many of his baseball cards. Because true signed rookies of Ted Williams are so scarce, there are a lot of signed reprint cards in the market. Buyers of his signed rookies should be aware of this when coming across a raw “1939 Play Ball” Ted Williams auto.

3. 1933 Goudey Lou Gehrig #92

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Signed PSA Population: 8

Unsigned PSA Population: 1,465

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 3, Auto 6): $91,500

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $38,130

Signed Rookie Card Info: Gehrig’s 1925 Exhibit is considered his true rookie card, as it was released during his actual rookie season in 1925, but it is not a mainstream card. Both signed (PSA pop. 4) and unsigned copies (PSA pop. 31) are extremely rare. His 1933 Goudey is considered his rookie card by some collectors because it was the first card from a traditional bubble gum pack.

The "Iron Horse" accommodated fans by signing baseballs, books, and postcards for fans outside Yankee Stadium, but his signing window was cut short when he died tragically at the age of 37 after battling ALS. Collectors should be extremely cautious when buying a Lou Gehrig autograph that is not authenticated (and this is true of ANY unauthenticated autograph).

2. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53

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Signed PSA Population: 4

Unsigned Population: 1,056

Recent Signed Sale (PSA 3 MK, Auto 6): $153,400 (July, 2020)

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $115,500 (August, 2025)

Signed Rookie Card Info: A few cards are classified as Babe Ruth rookie cards. The 1914 Baltimore News is Ruth’s first card and his most desired rookie. This card shows Ruth as a minor leaguer in the Baltimore Orioles organization, and only three copies exist, with none signed. His first major league card, the 1916 M101 Sporting News card, has a total PSA population of 12, with none signed as well.

His 1932 U.S. Caramel card has a PSA population of just 126, and only one autographed copy has been authenticated by PSA. Ruth has four iconic Goudey cards in the 1933 set, and the signed PSA population count is in the single digits for all four cards.

1. 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson #79

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Signed PSA Population: 3

Unsigned Population: 1,604

Recent Signed Sale (PSA Authentic, Auto 8): $588,000

Recent Unsigned Sale (PSA 7): $132,000

Signed Rookie Card Info: Because Jackie Robinson tragically passed away in 1972 at the age of 53, his life ended long before the days of card conventions and private signings. Any of his signed playing days cards are extremely rare, especially his rookie card. Almost no one thought to ask Jackie Robinson to sign an autograph across his own face on a baseball card.