Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Picks for Macklin Celebrini, Mavrik Bourque, Evan Bouchard)

We have 13 NHL games on the docket for Tuesday night, giving us plenty of players to choose from for some prop picks.

I’m targeting Macklin Celebrini, Mavrik Bourque, and Evan Bouchard for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, March 10.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 10

Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+140) at Sabres

Mavrik Bourque OVER 0.5 Points (+102) vs. Golden Knights

Evan Bouchard OVER 0.5 Assists (-148) at Avalanche

Macklin Celebrini single-handedly has the Sharks in the hunt for a playoff spot this season. The sophomore sensation has put up 89 points (32 goals) through 61 games, easily clearing his 63 points in 70 games last season.

Celebrini had a great showing at the Olympics and has kept that going since the break. It took him a game to get his legs again, but he has four goals in his last five games, and four assists as well. Dating back to January 23, Celebrini has 8 goals in his last 12 games.

The Sabres just played a chaotic back-and-forth game against the Lightning in which there were 15 goals scored. While I’m not expecting that many goals again tonight, I do think Celebrini is a good bet to find the back of the net in Buffalo.

The Stars are one of my NHL best bets tonight in Vegas, and I like Mavrik Bourque to find the scoresheet in the win. The youngster has moved up the lineup with Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen out, and he’s taking full advantage of his opportunity.

Bourque has six points during a modest four-game point streak, with two goals and four assists in that span. He has two straight multi-point games, and has recorded a point in six of seven games since the Olympic break.

While he’s not on the top power-play unit, I think there’s value in Bourque to record a point at plus odds when linemates Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston are -330 and -192 to do so.

Despite his defensive shortcomings, Evan Bouchard’s offense is going to keep him hanging around in the Norris Trophy race. He leads all defensemen with 73 points, 55 of which have come via the assist.

Bouchard has recorded 10 assists (13 points) during a seven-game streak dating back to the last game before the break. He’s picked up an assist in all but one game since January 22, with 18 assists (25 points) in those 13 contests.

The Avalanche are tough, especially at home, but the Oilers should be able to get a couple in Colorado with Bouchard picking up a helper.

