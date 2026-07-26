Jack Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov Among Top MVP NHL Candidates on Kalshi

A wide-open NHL MVP race is heating up on Kalshi, with Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, Kirill Kaprizov, and Jack Hughes leading the market in that order.

All four of them sit at a 30% price or better on Kalshi's NHL MVP market, with McDavid leading the way. At their current prices, trading $10 profits $15.21 on McDavid, $16.79 on Celebrini, $18.11 for Kaprizov, and $20.77 on Jack Hughes.

NHL Hart Memorial Trophy winner - Kalshi

Connor McDavid 38%

Macklin Celebrini 35%

Kirill Kaprizov 31%

Jack Hughes 30%

Connor McDavid

Never count out Connor McDavid, who is in search of his fourth MVP. McDavid finished last season with the second most MVP votes behind Nikita Kucherov after finishing with the third most goals (48), and leading the league in assists (90), and points (138). This is the value pick, being that he is undoubtedly the face of the league today.

Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini is coming off a breakout second season, finishing the year with 45 goals, 70 assists, and 115 points. All top-10 numbers. In doing so, he helped lead the San Jose Sharks to a 39-35 record. While this wasn’t enough for a playoff appearance, it’s their best record since the 2018-19 season. He finished the year fourth in MVP voting.

Kirill Kaprizov

One of the elite scorers in the NHL, Kaprizov, finished with 45 goals, 44 assists, and 89 points. All of which were the third highest for his career. Voters have rarely rewarded him, having finished in the top 10 in MVP voting only once. He’s had a huge impact with the Minnesota Wild since being drafted in the 2020-21 season, leading the team in goals and points each year since.

Jack Hughes

Rounding out the top-4 contenders is Jack Hughes, who has all the makings of a dynamic scorer and playmaker, however, injuries have repeatedly sidelined him, especially in the last three seasons. Hughes has played in 62 games or fewer since the 2023-24 season, scoring 27 goals in all three years.

We’ve seen his MVP potential when playing close to a full season back in the 2022-23 season, where he played 78 games, scoring 43 goals, 56 assists, and 99 points for a top-10 MVP finish.

If Hughes can get over his injury bug, his current price offers the most value of the top contenders.

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