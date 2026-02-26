Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Nikita Kucherov, William Nylander, Macklin Celebrini)

There is a big 12-game slate in the NHL on Thursday night as more teams play their first games since the Olympic break.

Nikita Kucherov came through for us last night with two points, but Josh Norris and Leon Draisaitl couldn't find the scoresheet in their return to action.

I’m targeting Nikita Kucherov, William Nylander, and Leon Draisaitl for my NHL props tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Feb. 26.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nikita Kucherov OVER 1.5 Points (-110) at Hurricanes

William Nylander OVER 0.5 Assists (+105) at Panthers

Macklin Celebrini Anytime Goalscorer (+125) vs. Flames

I’m going to ride the Nikita Kucherov train until it breaks, and I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

Kucherov now has OVER 1.5 points in 32 of 52 games this season. Going on the road hasn’t been a problem for him; in fact, Kucherov has 50 points on the road and 44 at home, both in 26 games.

The Russian winger has OVER 1.5 points in six of his last seven games and 17 of 21 dating back to December 22. He has 50 points in those 21 games.

We’re getting a better price due to the back-to-back and going against a stingy Hurricanes team, but Carolina could be rusty out of the break, and I’ll take this pick’em price no matter the situation.

The Maple Leafs vs. Panthers OVER 6.5 is one of my NHL best bets tonight, and William Nylander should get in on the action.

Nylander had a decent Olympics with four points and returned to NHL action with two assists against the Lightning last night. He now has a modest three-game assist streak and 36 assists in 41 games this season.

The Leafs winger has OVER 0.5 assists in 25 of 41 games this season. He’s recorded multiple assists in 11 games while being held to none in 16.

I’ll happily take plus odds for Nylander to get at least one assist tonight, and I wouldn’t mind taking OVER 1.5 assists (+500) either.

Macklin Celebrini led the Olympics with five goals in six games, and now he returns to San Jose against a lackluster Flames team.

Celebrini did go into the Olympic break a bit cold, with just four goals in his last 12 games, but that was partially due to a tough schedule for the Sharks.

Returning home against a bad Calgary team is the perfect opportunity for the Sharks to get a win and Celebrini to light the lamp.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.