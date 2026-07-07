Top 5 Most Iconic and Valuable 1989 Fleer Baseball Cards

Sometimes, the most memorable baseball cards are happy little accidents.

There were certainly plenty of those in 1989 Fleer Baseball. The set will always be remembered for Billy Ripken’s infamous error card, one of the most recognizable mistakes in hobby history. Ripken was pictured holding a bat with an obscenity written on the knob, creating a card that immediately became impossible for collectors to ignore.

After the infamous "FF" version was discovered, Fleer tried several ways to cover the obscenity on the bat knob. On this variation, instead of using a clean solid block, the factory used a white airbrush effect, giving the knob a smudged look. This variation is rare, as only 16 PSA 10 copies exist. The copy above sold for $11,750 on November 7th, 2025. | Card Ladder

People were shocked to find a handwritten, uncensored four-letter profanity on a mainstream baseball card. Collectors rushed to local hobby shops and convenience stores, purchasing packs in massive quantities in hopes of pulling the “F-Face" error card. The Billy Ripken card became even more famous once the story behind it came out. Ripken said he wrote the phrase on the bat himself to distinguish his heavier batting-practice bats from his game bats. He then grabbed the bat for the photo session, forgetting the writing was visible to the camera. That simple mistake helped create one of the most famous baseball cards of all time.

Some online sellers list this 1989 Fleer Ken Griffey Jr. “pink dot” as a rare “error” card and ask hundreds or even thousands of dollars, but the hobby consensus is that the dot is simply a common printing flaw. It is not recognized as an official error or variation by major grading companies and should not carry a major premium over a normal 1989 Fleer Griffey rookie. | Card Ladder

But Ripken was not the only significant error card in the 1989 Fleer set. Randy Johnson’s rookie card originally featured a Marlboro advertisement on the stadium scoreboard, causing Fleer to frantically change the card to obscure it mid-production. The Jeff Treadway card features a rare early-printing flaw where a bright blue bullseye appears above his head. Additionally, the Kevin Romine card initially displayed an incorrect photo of teammate Randy Kutcher.

However, 1989 Fleer is remembered for more than just its accidents. The set features an iconic gray-bordered design with white pinstripes, a premium Glossy factory-set version, and one of the strongest rookie classes of the Junk Wax Era.

The 1989 Fleer "Glossy" factory-sealed set gives collectors a premium version of the set. The card fronts feature a shiny, smooth, reflective coating. This sealed set above sold for $800 on eBay in May 2026. | Card Ladder

While Fleer never released official production data, hobby experts estimate that they printed around two million copies of each card. This puts the total production run for the 660-card 1989 Fleer set at well over one billion individual cards. Amid this massive overabundance, a few cards from the checklist stand out. Here are the five most iconic and valuable 1989 Fleer baseball cards, including their rare, "Glossy" factory-set versions.

5. 1989 Fleer John Smoltz #602 Rookie Card

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $15

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $55 (PSA 10 Population: 1,461)

Recent PSA 9 Sale of Glossy Version: $26

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $95 (PSA 10 Population: 161)

Total Population: 4,003

Total Population of Glossy Version: 760

Card Info and Appeal: His 1988 Fleer Update #U-74 is his first MLB card, but many view it as an "extended rookie card" (XRC). While his 1989 Topps, Upper Deck, and Donruss issues are sought after, the 1989 Fleer rookie is a fan favorite for its simple design, and it can be found raw for just a dollar or two. Smoltz famously excelled as both a starter and closer. He captured the 1996 NL Cy Young Award, eclipsed 3,000 career strikeouts, and became the first pitcher in MLB history to record both 200 wins and 150 saves.

4. 1989 Fleer Update Nolan Ryan #U-67

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $25

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $95 (PSA 10 Population: 155)

Total Population: 657

Card Info and Appeal: The card features a "5000 K's" stamp commemorating Nolan Ryan striking out Rickey Henderson on August 22, 1989, making him the first pitcher in MLB history to reach the historic milestone. Released in November 1989 within the 132-card Fleer Update factory set, this card is significantly scarcer than standard 1989 Fleer base cards because it was never distributed in traditional packs. While raw copies can still be found in dollar bins today, any high-graded Ryan card retains a high floor of value due to his massive, multi-generational collector base.

3. 1989 Fleer Ken Griffey Jr. #548 Rookie Card

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $32

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $380 (PSA 10 Population: 5,820)

Recent PSA 9 Sale of Glossy Version: $555

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version: $8,000 (PSA 10 Population: 120)

Total Population: 94,931

Total Population of Glossy Version: 2,953

Card Info and Appeal: Because millions of this card were produced during the Junk Wax Era, ungraded copies of the 1989 Fleer Ken Griffey Jr. can easily be found for around five dollars. It features an iconic photo of a young, "sweaty" Griffey during spring training wearing full Seattle Mariners gear. While it is less sought after than his Upper Deck or Topps Traded rookies, it remains a highly affordable way to own a legend’s rookie card. For high-end collectors, the "Glossy" version is extremely rare (among Junk Wax cards) and highly coveted.

2. 1989 Fleer Randy Johnson #381 Rookie Card

Just a few weeks ago, on May 31, a signed copy of the Marlboro Ad variation with a “Big Unit” inscription sold for $3,000, setting a new record for any 1989 Fleer Randy Johnson card. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Ad Completely Blacked Out”: $51 (PSA 10 Population: 1,795)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Ad Partially Obscured”: $600 (PSA 10 Population: 325)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard”: $1,475 (PSA 10 Population: 110)

Recent Glossy PSA 10 Sale of “Ad Completely Blacked Out”: $950 (PSA 10 Population: 140)

Total Population of Error Variations:

Ad Completely Blacked Out: 12,039

Ad Partially Obscured: 3,162

Marlboro Ad on Scoreboard: 1,370

Glossy Ad Completely Blacked Out: 762

Card Info and Appeal: It is one of the most legendary error cards in baseball card history. While there are at least a dozen variations, PSA officially recognizes only three simplified versions (four if you count the glossy version). Some of the tinted variations possess a secret: when you shine a flashlight through the back, the Marlboro text and cowboy silhouette are revealed. There are no Marlboro Ad Glossy versions, as the card had already been "corrected" by the time the Glossy set came out.

1. 1989 Fleer Bill Ripken #616 Error Card

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Recent PSA 10 Sale of “FF Error”: $1,063 (PSA 10 Population: 3,060)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Black Box Over Error”: $140 (PSA 10 Population: 1,232)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Black Scribble Over Error”: $1,000 (PSA 10 Population: 290)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Whited Out Vulgarity”: $4,000 (PSA 10 Population: 16)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of “Scribbled Out in White”: $4,915 (PSA 10 Population: 14)

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Glossy Version “Black Box”: $1,878 (PSA 10 Population: 25)

Total Population of Base Variation Versions: 43,455

FF Error: 33,292

Black Box Over Error: 7,001

Black Scribble Over Error: 2,709

Whited Out Vulgarity: 237

Scribbled Out in White: 165

Total Population of Glossy Version: 369

Card Info and Appeal: Decades after the release of 1989 Fleer, Ripken admitted he wrote the “FF” phrase himself. Many collectors (and Bill Ripken himself) suspect Fleer actually noticed the “FF” and intentionally enhanced it to create a media frenzy to outsell rivals like Topps. Ripken was a"glove first" 2nd baseman for the Orioles, most famous for being the brother of Cal Ripken Jr. and the son of manager Cal Ripken Sr. There are around a dozen variations and sub-variations of this card, but only five recognized by PSA. The card is a perfect example of how a mistake can become more iconic than anything the manufacturer planned.