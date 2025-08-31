Orioles vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
Both the Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants have fallen out of the playoff race heading into Sunday’s afternoon battle, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t interesting betting angles to consider.
I have a player prop in this game for Rafael Devers – who has been red hot – that I absolutely love, and there could be some value with an underdog as well.
The O’s have Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound against veteran Justin Verlander, and the Giants have been awful when the former Cy Young award winner has started in 2025.
Does that trend continue?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and all the picks for Sunday’s interleague clash.
Orioles vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-183)
- Giants -1.5 (+149)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +118
- Giants: -143
Total
- 8.5 (Over -109/Under -112)
Orioles vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (10-6, 4.06 ERA)
- San Francisco: Justin Verlander (2-10, 4.47 ERA)
Orioles vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCS-BA, MASN2
- Orioles record: 61-75
- Giants record: 67-69
Orioles vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets
Giants Best MLB Prop Bet
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+380)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Devers should stay hot on Aug. 31:
San Francisco Giants third baseman Rafael Devers has been red hot as of late, hitting .421 with a pair of homers over the last week.
He’s now up to 27 home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s hit 19 of those against right-handed pitching while posting a .909 OPS.
On Sunday, Denver has a solid matchup against Baltimore Orioles righty Tomoyuki Sugano, who has given up 23 home runs in 25 starts this season.
I’ll trust the Giants slugger to stay hot on Sunday afternoon.
Orioles vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
There are a couple of interesting trends when it comes to these starting pitchers on Sunday:
- The Giants are just 6-17 in Justin Verlander’s outings. He has earned the win in just two starts, and they’re 1-4 in his five August outings.
- Despite some suspect advanced numbers, Sugano has led the Orioles to a 16-9 record this season, including wins in five of his last six starts.
So, what are those suspect numbers? Well, Sugano ranks in just the sixth percentile in expected ERA and the fourth percentile in expected batting average against, but he’s made it 25 starts with a 4.06 ERA to date.
So, will the regression just never come? I don’t see it happening against a Giants offense that is just 23rd in runs scored, 27th in batting average and 26th in OPS this season.
Given Verlander’s overall struggles in 2025, I think the O’s are worth a bet as underdogs on Sunday.
Pick: Orioles Moneyline (+118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
