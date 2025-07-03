The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1982 Topps
The 792-card 1982 Topps set upon its release was the largest Topps set ever. Add in the variations for Pascual Perez and two Reds All-Stars, and the number grows to 795, not even counting the 132-card Traded set. In short, Topps collectors had no shortage of cards to enjoy in 1982. But how many, if any, were Essential? In truth, the question is not a simple one.
Thanks to the Traded set, how essential was the 1982 Ripken base card when collectors knew a better one was right around the corner? How essential were the first Topps solo base cards of Fernando Valenzuela and Tim Raines when outstanding solo cards of each were already available through the 1981 Topps Traded set? And if the hottest young players in the game are NOT essential, then who's left?
1982 Topps Willie Stargell
The very opposite of young, Willie Stargell was one of the three oldest players in the set, just behind Jim Kaat and Carl Yastrzemski. His 1982 Topps card also happens to be the last in his playing era Topps run, though Fleer would provide a "career capper" in 1983. But really, it's just a beautiful card, pairing the iconic Pirates pillbox cap with an equally stylish warmup jacket. When it comes down to it, the card just "Pops!"
1982 Topps Lee Smith
Apart from cards of the multi-player variety, here is the only Hall of Fame rookie card in the 1982 Topps set. Granted, relief pitchers are about as exciting as designated hitters when it comes to Cooperstown cred. Still, this guy was an absolute beast out of the pen and may well have been the GOAT closer until Mariano Rivera came along.
1982 Topps Nolan Ryan Highlights
Come for the fifth career no-hitter. Stay for the sweet Tequila Sunrise uniform. Just a great card.
1982 Topps Dave Stewart
Granted you're far more likely to find this card in a dime box or bargain bin than a slab, but that doesn't make it right. With apologies to the Bash Brothers, Smoke was the heart and soul of the Oakland A's dynasty, not to mention the last hurler to post four straight 20-win seasons. True, today's baseball savants care little for pitcher wins, but here's a card poised to take off if Stew ever makes the Hall.
1982 Topps Carlton Fisk "In Action"
Back in the day when collectors didn't already know the whole set before packs hit shelves, there are not even words to describe the feelings collectors the first time they pulled this card. It was like winning the lottery or pulling the Golden Ticket. Here was what at the time felt like the greatest card ever, one you just had to put in your pocket and bring to school the next day!