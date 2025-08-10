Justin Verlander Intends to Return for Another Season in 2026
Justin Verlander is one of the oldest players in MLB, but it doesn't seem as if he's ready to call it a career just yet. Now in the midst of his 20th season, Verlander notched his 3,500th strikeout on Sunday, and is on the verge of moving into the ninth all-time in the category. And despite not picking up a win until his 17th start of the year, he's expecting to be back on the mound in 2026.
Speaking with The San Francisco Standard, Verlander acknowledged his desire to continue pitching in 2026.
"I mean, I'd like to," he said. "At this point in my career, if something goes really wrong, I'm not going to rehab a surgery or anything. I always understand that it could be it, but I think physically, I've shown some good health this season. As I've been on the mound, things have started to get better and better. To me, that's a good sign with all the work I put in after my nerve injury last year, which notoriously takes a long time. The ball's rolling in the right direction, and I would like to continue pitching. You never know. It's a fickle game too, but I think the stuff is still there."
It's not something he's shied away from in the past, and 20 starts into his age-42 season, it's clear Verlander believes he has another year left in him, if not more. Of course, he was ready to admit that a significant injury could change those plans, but if he's blessed with a clean bill of health, he sees no reason why he can't contribute so long as he still has the stuff on the mound.
In 2025, Verlander owns a 4.53 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings. He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Giants in the offseason, so he'll be back in free agency again in the winter, where he'll be hoping at least one team has interest in adding him to the back end of their rotation for what would be his age-43 season.