The Five Essential Baseball Cards of 1986 Donruss
Three years earlier, collectors were ready to give up on the fledgling baseball card producer out of Memphis, Tennessee. In 1986, however, Donruss was on top of the baseball card world. Had the company improved its photography and design? Yes. Had the company introduced popular subsets such as "Diamond Kings" and "Rated Rookies?" Yes, that too. And had the cards, at least at times, felt harder to find, hence more valuable, than their Topps and Fleer counterparts? Again, yes. However, the supremacy of Donruss in 1986 came down to a single card, the one you'll find at the very top of its Essentials list.
1986 Donruss Jose Canseco
In 1986 there was no hotter rookie than Jose Canseco, whose chiseled physique, Herculean strength, and blazing speed took the imaginations of fans and collectors to hitherto uncharted realms of baseball possibility. Hot as the Oakland slugger was, however, his cards were not to be found in packs of Topps that season, and even Fleer offered only a multi-player pairing with the ironically named pitcher Eric Plunk. Only Donruss managed a solo rookie card of Canseco in 1986, and the market responded accordingly: Topps who? Fleer what? It was Donruss all the way thanks to the Hobby's hottest card.
1986 Donruss Fred McGriff
Though Jose Canseco seemed a lock for Cooperstown, pre-PED revelations, only one member of the 1986 Donruss rookie class has thus far received a call from the Hall: Fred McGriff. Adding to the desirability of his 1986 Donruss cardboard is that neither Topps nor Fleer saw fit to include Crime Dog in their sets that season, not even their Traded sets! So yeah, go ahead and say it: "That's a crime, dawg!"
1986 Donruss Dwight Gooden
Granted, Doc's career sure took a turn after his magical rookie and sophomore seasons, but does that really take anything away from how special the good years were? Flip this card over and you'll see a Triple Crown stat line that defies human understanding: a 24-4 record, a 1.53 ERA, and 268 strikeouts. Plus, the picture on the front ain't bad either.
1986 Donruss "King of Kings" Pete Rose
This card is obviously a controversial selection given Charlie Hustle's many off the field exploits, not to mention the card's potentially sacrilegious use of the "King of Kings" moniker. Nonetheless, this card was pre-revelations, when Rose practically was the Second Coming. In 1986, Topps, Fleer, and Donruss all issued multiple Pete Rose cards in honor of baseball's new Hit King. With a nice assist from artist Dick Perez, this Donruss "King of Kings" card is the best of the bunch.
1986 Donruss Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd
As was the case with the 1978 Topps Grant Jackson, sometimes the right jacket can make all the difference. Whether you're a Red Sox fan or not, admit it. This is a jacket you'd wear everyday and on Sunday. Would you look as cool as Oil Can? Not on your life! But would you look ten times cooler than you do right now? Count on it!