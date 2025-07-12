The three Grail cards from 2000
It is official: We are now closer to the year 2050 than we are to the year 2000…let that sink in. Although it may feel like the turn of the millennium was just yesterday, the year 2000 is practically vintage to today's collectors. While jorts and DVD’s have fizzled out, one thing has stood the test of time. Sports cards. In fact, the year 2000 ended up being a great year for the sports card hobby, and as we look back, there are three grail cards that stick out more than the rest. So as time keeps ticking and we move closer to flying cars, let’s look back at the year 2000 when life was simple, baggy shorts were cool, and sports cards were hot.
#3. Miguel Cabrera 2000 Topps Chrome Traded Rookie
While fans, collectors, and investors hadn’t known it yet in 2000, Miguel Cabrera would become one of the most cherished and popular baseball players in the history of the game. Starting his career as a Marlin (2003-07’) and ending his illustrious career as a Detroit Tiger (from 2008-23’), he became well-known as one of the greatest hitters of all time. He was a 2x MVP, 12x All-Star, 7x Silver Slugger, 4x Batting Champion, a World Series winner in 2003, and a Triple Crown winner. Needless to say, Miguel Cabrera had as much of a decorated career than anyone could possibly have. Because of this, and because of the positive fan perception of him, his Topps Chrome Traded Rookie card has grail status from the year 2000. This card still holds some value, as it sold just a few days ago (raw) for $75, and a PSA 10 last sold for $837 on June 29th.
#2. Tom Brady 2000 SP Authentic Rookie /1250
Many who read the title of this article and see that “sports cards” and “the year 2000” are together will realize that Tom Brady will be smothered all over it. The realization will be warranted, and it will also be true. It is hard to not think of how iconic Tom Brady’s rookie cards are to the sports card hobby, but how attainable they would've been in the year 2000. Many know the story, but as a sixth round draft pick from Michigan, Tom Brady became the greatest quarterback of all-time, and possibly the greatest athlete to collect in the sports card industry of all-time. In 2000, the SP Authentic boxes each contained only one rookie card, and again nobody in their right mind would be chasing Tom Brady. This specific card was numbered to 1250, and it is improbable/borderline impossible to pull one of these cards from an unopened box (due to how many are already accounted for and the rarity to begin with). This card in raw form is anywhere between $8,000-$10,000, while the last sale of a PSA 10 sold for $60,000 on June 28th.
#1. Tom Brady 2000 Contenders Rookie Auto
Again, to nobody's surprise, Tom Brady has made the top spot of grail cards of the year 2000. In fact, his 2000 Contenders Rookie Auto has become the face of the hobby and is consistently in the running for the most iconic sports card of all-time (Check out Adam Gray’s 25 in 25 to see a full list). With a low print run, an on-card autograph, and a picture of Brady in his Patriots uniform, this card captures the ultimate underdog story. Oddly enough, this card would have a similar story to Brady’s. While nobody believed in it at first, it became more and more popular until the end of his career when the hobby realized how iconic this grail was. A PSA 9 sold for $85,400 in 2024, and the last PSA 10 sold for $208,483 on June 14th.
Since we are now closer to the year 2050, the question is, which three grail cards will we look back on for the year 2025? Which sixth round draft pick or young slugger that we aren't aware of yet could be the investment of a lifetime? The year 2050 is right around the corner, and collectors should be searching for the next grail.