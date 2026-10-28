Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Cooper Flagg, Brandon Miller, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and More)

The NBA has an absolutely monster day of games on Wednesday night, as all but six teams will take the floor, putting several stars in action and a few exciting rookies (including No. 1 overall pick A.J. Dybantsa) in the mix as well.

As teams are starting to find their footing through the first eight days of the season, there are a few players off to fast starts that may be worth a look in the prop market.

However, there are also are a ton of injuries that could have an impact on Wednesday’s slate, and I’ve shared a few of the key ones below:

OUT: Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Anthony Edwards, Chet Holmgren, Alperen Sengun, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, Jaren Jackson Jr.

QUESTIONABLE: Lauri Markkanen, Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Halliburton, Ajay Mitchell, Yaxel Lendeborg, A.J. Dybantsa

Injuries can certainly make it tougher to predict game outcomes, which is why I share my favorite prop bet picks each day during the NBA season. Player props allow bettors to focus solely on one individual's matchup, and these injuries could open up some bigger roles for other players that are worth a look on Wednesday.

With 24 of the 30 teams in the league taking the floor – including a few on the second night of a back-to-back – here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bets on Oct. 28.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Miller 25+ Points (-129)

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller has been forced into a major offensive role to open the season with Coby White and Kon Knueppel out. The Hornets also traded LaMelo Ball in the offseason, leaving Miller and newcomer Naz Reid as the top two options in this offense.

Miller has responded with 34 and 39 points in his last two games, and he’s taking a ton of shots in the process. Miller attempted 29 shots and 12 free throws in a win over Miami and 28 shots and five free throws in a win over Washington.

While this is a lofty number against a good Detroit defense, I’m buying Miller if his usage stays this high.

Nickeil-Alexander Walker OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a career year in the 2025-26 campaign, and he’s off to a strong start this season, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3.

Alexander-Walker is taking nearly nine shots per game from beyond the arc, building on his 2025-26 season when he shot 39.9 percent from 3 on 8.1 attempts per game.

Now, he takes on a Miami Heat team that is 27th in opponent 3-point percentage and 30th in opponent 3s made per game so far this season. NAW has at least seven 3-point attempts in every game, hitting four or more 3s in two of them. He’s a solid prop target against a Heat defense that has yet to find its footing in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

Immanuel Quickley OVER 5.5 Assists (-151)

The Toronto Raptors are going to be without Kawhi Leonard (knee) for at least the next week, which should give more playmaking opportunities to both Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes.

Through three games, Quickley is averaging 5.0 assists on 11.0 potential assists per game, and he’s picked up six or more dimes in two of his three appearances.

Injuries derailed the star guard’s 2025-26 season, but he’s a proven playmaker, averaging 5.8 or more dimes per game in each of his seasons in Toronto. So, I don’t mind Quickley in this market against the Orlando Magic, who rank 26th in the NBA in opponent assists per game through the first week of the season.

Without Leonard handling offensive possessions, more of the offense will have to run through Quickley, Barnes and RJ Barrett in the coming weeks.

Zion Williamson UNDER 5.5 Rebounds (-154)

I’m fading New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson on Wednesday in a rematch with the Denver Nuggets. The star forward is averaging just three rebounds per game, and he put up just one board in over 32 minutes of action in the first meeting against Denver.

To make matters worse, Williamson is averaging just 6.7 rebound chances per game this season. So, he’d have to convert all of those to clear this prop.

I’m not buying it, even though the Nuggets are just 16th in the league in rebound percentage after three games. Williamson has never been an elite rebounder (averaging 6.4 per game for his career), and I don’t expect that to change in the 2026-27 season.

Cooper Flagg 38+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-120)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Cooper Flagg looks ready to make a leap into stardom – and potentially an All-NBA sport – this season.

Flagg is averaging 25.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three games, even though a shoulder injury forced him from a win over Indiana early. He missed the Mavs’ loss to San Antonio, but Flagg returned with a big game in a win over Miami, dropping 29 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

Dallas is now 2-2 this season (2-1 when Flagg plays), and it could be a sneaky upset pick against an OKC team that won’t have Alex Caruso, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams or Cason Wallace on Wednesday.

I’m trusting Flagg in the prop market, as he’s finished with 39 and 46 PRA in his two completed games this season. Against Indiana, Flagg was well on his way to clearing this number, dropping 14 points, five rebounds and six dimes in just 17 minutes of action.

Even against an elite Thunder defense, Flagg is worth a look – especially with all those key rotation players sidelined.

Luka Doncic OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)

Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday after a loss at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Doncic is taking on a Los Angeles Clippers team that is No. 1 in the league in opponent 3s per game, and it held him to a 2-for-8 shooting night from beyond the arc earlier this season.

Still, I think this prop (3.5) is too low given Doncic’s shot volume in the 2026-27 campaign. He’s taken 12, eight, 18 and 15 shots from deep in four games, averaging over 13 3-point attempts per game.

Doncic has made 21 of them (39.6 percent), so his efficiency hasn’t been an issue. The Lakers’ team is designed around Doncic and his insane offensive talent, so I expect his workload to increase on Wednesday from his first meeting with the Clips.

This prop is too low given the volume of 3-point shots the Lakers star is taking this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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