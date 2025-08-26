The top cards of 2020 Bowman Baseball

With just over two weeks before the release of 2025 Bowman Chrome Baseball, we're continuing our look at some of the top cards from Bowman Baseball. This time, we turn our focus to the year 2020, which includes two of baseball's most exciting young talents, and a couple of New York Yankees who became hot chase cards who are trying to find their form at the big league level. Let's take a look at some of the most note-worthy cards from the year 2020 in Bowman Baseball.

#CPA-BWJ Bobby Witt Jr.

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Auto Bobby Witt /5 | Goldin

The second overall draft pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, Witt has emerged as one of the leading lights of the hobby. An exciting star at the plate, in the field, and on the base paths, the Kansas City Royals shortstop recently passed 100 career home runs. Last year's AL MVP runner-up, his 1st Bowman numbered to five sold on Mar. 29, 2025 for almost $115,000.

#CDA-PC Pete Crow-Armstrong

2020 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Pete Crow-Armstrong PROSPECT AUTO /5 | Fanatics Collect

Pete Crow-Armstrong's incredible first half to the 2025 MLB season saw him become one of the hottest chases in all the hobby. While he has struggled mightily in August, as the Cubs lost ground to the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers, his Card Ladder Rate of Growth has fallen almost 5% in the last month. Still, over the last three months, his Rate of Growth comes in at almost +39%. This 1st Bowman numbered to five sold on June 27 for over $50,000.

#CPA-JDO Jasson Dominguez

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospect Autographs Superfractor #CPA-JDO Jasson Dominguez Signed 1st Bowman Rookie Card (#1/1 | Goldin

Jasson Dominguez was one of the most hyped prospects in the history of the New York Yankees. He signed for a franchise record $5.1 million signing bonus at only 16 years old. His 2020 1st Bowman went supernova, including the 2022 sale of this Superfractor Auto for $474,000, one of the biggest modern Bowman prospect card sales of all-time. While yet to live up to the incredible expectations, Dominguez is still only 22 years old. However, collectors are certainly showing caution around the Yankee, with a three-month Rate of Growth of -23.98% at writing.

#CPA-AV Anthony Volpe

2020 Bowman Chrome Prospects Autographs Red Refractor #AV Anthony Volpe Signed Rookie Card (#2/5) | Goldin

Shortstop Anthony Volpe appeared to many Yankee fans and card collectors as the heir apparent to legend Derek Jeter. The top Volpe sale came in 2022, when this card sold for $150,000. Finishing eighth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2023, as well as a Gold Glove award built confidence among fans and collectors, as well as the Yankee organization. Volpe has struggled this season, and while he's still only 24, his three-month Rate of Growth per Card Ladder has also fallen almost 29%.

