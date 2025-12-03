Ex-Clippers Star Claims Chris Paul’s Exit Had to do With How He Treated Team, Staff
If you're dying to know what led to the Clippers' shocking decision to part ways with franchise legend and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, listen up: another big-time L.A. star has offered us rubberneckers some intel he gathered on the situation.
According to ex-Clipper Lou Williams, who is in Atlanta right now (as is the team), Paul's exit was the result of how CP3 treated both teammates, staff and the front office—specifically that he was critical of the franchise amid its 5-16 season.
"There was a few scenarios in which CP was holding people accountable," Williams said on Wednesday's episode of Run It Back, FanDuel's NBA show. "From players to staff, coaching staff, up to the front office. And from what I understand, there was a situation where he even addressed the team and apologized and said, 'Look, my criticisms are coming from a good place. I want us to be a good team. I want us to get this thing right.' And he was just holding guys accountable.
"Now, how some of that talk was taken or interpreted, that's up [to] the players and the coaching staff that was involved and how they felt about it. And then, down the line, there was another scenario where he was critical of the front office, as well, and I think that was the one that broke the camel's back. ... I think that's what brought this to a head in the early hours in Atlanta."
Not long after William's comments were made public, ESPN's Shams Charania came out with a similar report, claiming that Paul's leadership style "clashed" with the Clippers and had become "disruptive" in the team's eyes. Ty Lue, the head coach, has apparently not been on speaking terms with Paul for several weeks.
Then, league insider Chris Haynes followed up Charania's post with one of his own that alleged much of the same:
"Weeks ago, Chris Paul requested to have a meeting with Tyronn Lue to discuss allegations of being a negative presence on team," Haynes wrote, per his own sources. "Lue refused to meet with him. Lawrence Frank traveled to Atlanta to deliver news of parting ways. Paul desired final season to be with Clippers."
Very interesting.
Paul is perhaps the most famous Clipper in franchise history, and this strange and unexpected development brings his one-year victory lap to an unceremonious end. The team can now either waive the point guard, issue a buyout or trade him once he is eligible on Dec. 15.
Paul had been averaging 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists off the bench in 14.3 minutes per game so far this season. He is expected to retire once the 2025-26 campaign concludes.
What happened here will be the subject of much conversation in the coming days and weeks, particularly if this is the end of the road for Paul's career. And in that case, what a weird way to go out.
The Clippers will play the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.