Tigers vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 30

Two teams with playoff expectations close out a three-game set on Thursday afternoon, kicking off an 11-game MLB slate.

The Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Detroit Tigers, who continue to struggle on the road to open this season. The Tigers are under .500 overall and sit at just 5-14 on the road, leading to oddsmakers setting them as underdogs in this series finale.

Lefty Framber Valdez is on the mound for the Tigers, and he’s led them to a 4-2 record in six starts. So, can Detroit pull off an upset and avoid a sweep?

It won’t be easy against a Braves team that has the best run differential in Major League Baseball (plus-69) and has Bryce Elder (1.95 ERA) on the mound in this matchup.

Like Valdez, Elder has led his team to a 4-2 record in six appearances this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Thursday’s series finale.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-199)

Braves -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Tigers: +109

Braves: -131

Total

8.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tigers vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (2-1, 3.41 ERA)

Braves: Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.95 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 30

Time: 12:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVision/Tigers.TV

Tigers record: 15-16

Braves record: 22-9

Tigers vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Framber Valdez UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-102)

This season, Valdez has struggled to generate a lot of swings and misses, ranking in the 13th percentile in MLB in whiff percentage. That’s led to a low strikeout rate (17th percentile in MLB) for the veteran left-hander.

In fact, Valdez has just 24 strikeouts in 34.1 innings of work, failing to clear this line in half of his games. So, I don’t mind fading him against an elite Atlanta offense that is fourth in MLB in batting average against lefties and first overall in runs scored.

The Braves are averaging just 7.45 strikeouts per game – the third-fewest in MLB. This is a tough matchup for Valdez, especially if he’s not able to get hitters to chase on Thursday.

Tigers vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column why I’m taking Atlanta to sweep this series:

An interesting pitching matchup kicks off Thursday’s MLB action, as Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Atlanta Braves.

Valdez (3.41 ERA this season) has led the Tigers to a 4-2 record in his six starts, but he’s facing a tough matchup against an Atlanta team that has dominated on offense in 2026. The Braves are second in MLB in OPS and first in runs scored, and they’ve hammered left-handed pitching, ranking fourth in batting average and fifth in OPS against southpaws.

That’s concerning for Valdez, who has some shaky advanced numbers in his first season in Detroit. The two-time All-Star has a 3.92 expected ERA and is in the 49th percentile in expected batting average against. He also ranks in just the 13th percentile in whiff percentage.

If Valdez can’t generate a lot of swings and misses against this Atlanta team, it could be a long day for him.

Meanwhile, the Braves have Bryce Elder on the mound, who has led them to a 4-2 record in six starts while posting a 1.95 ERA. Elder’s expected ERA ranks in the 83rd percentile, and he’s in the 90th percentile in barrel percentage in 2026.

Atlanta is 22-9 this season (12-5 at home) and has a plus-69 run differential to lead Major League Baseball. I think it completes the sweep against a Detroit team that has been awful on the road (5-14) to open the 2026 season.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-131 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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