Yankees vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, May 8

The New York Yankees are tied for the best record in Major League Baseball heading into Friday’s series opener with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is three games over .500 with a plus-46 run differential, but it sits in fourth place in a competitive NL Central to open the 2026 season.

On Friday, the Brew Crew are underdogs at home against the Yankees, who are sending ace Max Fried to the mound. The Brewers are countering with their top starter in All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, who ranks in the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage this season.

Can he keep a vaunted New York lineup under wraps on Friday?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener.

Yankees vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+129)

Brewers +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Yankees: -131

Brewers: +109

Total

7 (Over -120/Under +100)

Yankees vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

New York: Max Fried (4-1, 2.39 ERA)

Milwaukee: Jacob Misiorowski (2-2, 2.84 ERA)

Yankees vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/YES Network

Yankees record: 26-12

Brewers record: 19-16

Yankees vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-128)

This season, the Yankees are 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game (8.53), making them vulnerable against one of the best strikeout pitchers in MLB.

Not only does Misiorowski rank in the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage, but he’s also in the 99th percentile in whiff percentage, averaging 13.97 K’s per nine innings.

The second-year right-hander has five starts with eight or more punchouts, including each of his last three starts. He’s struck out 59 batters in 38.0 innings of work and did not allow a hit across 5.1 innings his last time out.

The Yankees have a good offense, but they have been prone to the strikeout in 2026. I think this prop is worth a look for the Brewers’ youngster on Friday night.

Yankees vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column why the UNDER is the bet in the first five innings of this game:

An interesting pitching matchup highlights Friday’s action in Milwaukee, as Max Fried and the New York Yankees take on Jacob Misiorowski and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Fried and Misiorowski have been two of the best pitchers in MLB this season, and I think that’ll lead to a low-scoring start to this game. Fried has given up no runs in four of his eight starts, and he only has one start where he’s allowed more than three runs.

Meanwhile, the Brewers’ young righty has seven starts this season with three or fewer runs allowed.

Here’s a look at just how dominant these two aces have been:

Max Fried vs. Jacob Misiorowski Pitching Comparison

ERA

Fried: 2.39

Misiorowski: 2.84

WHIP

Fried: 0.89

Misiorowski: 1.00

Expected ERA

Fried: 2.32 (94th percentile)

Misiorowski: 2.90 (84th percentile)

Expected Batting Average Against

Fried: .195 (89th percentile)

Misiorowski: .197 (88th percentile)

Strikeout Percentage

Fried: 21.4% (45th percentile)

Misiorowski: 38.1 percent (99th percentile)

Even though New York and Milwaukee both rank in the top 10 in runs scored this season, I think this game could be a pitcher’s duel to start on Friday night.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-166 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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