Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Target James Wood, Kazuma Okamoto, Giants Outfielder)

Monday’s Major League Baseball action only features three games, which leaves limited opportunities for some home run prop picks.

There aren’t many players set at shorter than 4/1 to go deep, but I’ve still found three players for bettors to consider as we begin the final week of the regular season.

One of those players is Washington Nationals star James Wood, who has been slumping since coming off the injured list. Wood has not homered since returning, but he takes on a young starter in Detroit’s River Ryan on Monday night.

I’m targeting Wood, a Toronto Blue Jays slugger and one player set at north of 9/1 on Sept. 21.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these home runs props before a much deeper slate of games on Tuesday.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Monday, Sept. 21

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kazuma Okamoto to Hit a Home Run (+426)

Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto has 33 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s heating up over the last two weeks with five home runs in his last 12 games, posting an OPS over 1.000 during that stretch.

There aren’t a lot of choices on Monday, so taking a player with north of 30 home runs at +426 is a pretty solid price.

Okamoto is 1-for-3 against Baltimore Orioles starter Shane Baz in his career, and Baz has given up four home runs in three starts so far this month. Now, the righty has only allowed 15 homers in 30 appearances this season, but I do think there’s some value in taking Okamoto against a right-hander, as 23 of his 33 home runs have come against righties.

Drew Gilbert to Hit a Home Run (+920)

San Francisco Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert has 10 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s done almost all of his damage against right-handed pitching.

Gilbert is hitting .255 with a .778 OPS and all 10 of his homers against righties, making him an interesting pick against Minnesota Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews.

This season, Matthews has given up 23 home runs in 22 starts, posting a 4.74 ERA.

It’s certainly a long shot prop for Gilbert, but the price isn’t a terrible one since he’s homered three times in his last 14 starts.

James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+412)

Wood has struggled since coming off the injured list, hitting .259 with a .698 OPS in 15 games (14 starts).

He has yet to go deep, but I think he’s worth a look on Monday against the Tigers and River Ryan, who should only pitch a few innings in this matchup. The Tigers are expected to use Keider Montero behind him, and the Tigers’ bullpen has given up 71 home runs this season while posting a 3.84 ERA.

Wood has 30 home runs in the 2026 season, and I think he’s due to go deep at least one more time before the end of the campaign. An All-Star this season, Wood is hitting .270 with 21 home runs against right-handed pitching.

Ryan has very limited MLB experience, so I don’t mind taking a hitter of Wood’s caliber against him with the limited options on the board.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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