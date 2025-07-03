Topps All Kings Ken Griffey Jr 1/1 Has Been Pulled
All hail the King. One of the greatest cards of one of the greatest hitters ever has been pulled in this years Topps series.
Topps has announced that the 1/1 All Kings Ken Griffey Jr has been pulled, and its a thing of beauty.
RELATED: 2025 Topps Baseball Series 2 New All Kings Cards Are A Success
With the black background, the gold foil, and Griffey showing off his teal Mariners jersey, this is a work of art.
The non numbered version of this card has been on a tear since it debuted. A couple of weeks ago, it the card has been selling for around $400. Recent sales per Cardladder.com and Ebay, has seen this card soar upwards of $850. It will be interesting to see if his All Kings cards will reach the height of Shohei Ohtani. Recently, his cards have been going north of $1,200.
RELATED: Top 5 Seattle Mariners of All -Time, and Their Rookie Cards
This 1/1 card is going to set new standards for sure.
Ken Griffey Jr. is still an iconic legend. Even after his retirement over 15 years ago, he is still one of the most sought after athletes in the hobby. The man who owns the sweetest swing, would go out and smash over 630 home runs, and patrol center field on his way to 10 Gold Glove awards. He would be compared to the like of Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, and played the game in the way that made baseball cool. Griffey Jr would end up receiving 99.3% of the votes on his first year of eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Such a cool card, for a cool athlete like Griffey Jr.