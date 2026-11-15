Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

The Boston Celtics have the No. 1 record in the Eastern Conference, winning nine of their last 10 games and five in a row heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back after a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and it’s dropped back-to-back games against Cleveland and Minnesota.

Oddsmakers have set the Mavericks as double-digit underdogs in this matchup, a sign that they may be down some key players – like veteran guard Kyrie Irving – against an elite Boston team.

The C’s are No. 2 in the NBA in net rating, and Jayson Tatum has been a fringe MVP candidate in the 2026-27 campaign.

Boston doesn't have any main rotation player on the injury report, so this could be a lopsided game if the Mavs are short-handed.

Here’s a look at how I’m betting on this game, including the latest odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +13.5 (-108)

Celtics -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Mavs: +530

Celtics: -750

Total

219.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Mavericks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, KFAA-TV, MavsTV, NBA League Pass

Mavs record: 7-6

Celtics record: 10-2

Mavericks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Celtics Injury Report

Dillon Mitchell – questionable

Christopher Cenac Jr. – questionable

Devin Carter – questionable

Amari Williams – questionable

Mavericks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Mavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Cooper Flagg OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-121)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I love this prop for Flagg against Boston:

Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg is off to a fast start this season, averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He’s averaging 11.8 potential assists and 12.3 rebound chances per game.

So, I don’t mind taking Flagg to clear 11,5 rebounds and assists in a bit of a homecoming game for the Maine native against the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Mavs are playing the second night of a back-to-back, so there’s a chance Kyrie Irving sits out this matchup. That would lead to a bigger on-ball role than normal for Flagg, who is already averaging over 13 rebounds and assists per night.

Over his last 10 games, Flagg has 12 or more rebounds and assists in eight of them, giving him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Mavericks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Dallas is 7-6 against the spread in the 2026-27 season, and Flagg has played at an All-NBA level through the first few weeks.

While Boston is the better team, I think this is a few too many points to lay with Boston – even at home.

Boston has won nearly every game in the 2026-27 campaign, yet it has only covered in seven of them. So, this is a major ask for the C’s against a Dallas team that has flashed some playoff potential.

Dallas is 17th or better in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating this season.

Boston should win this game, but I wouldn’t put it past Dallas to cover – as long as Flagg suits up.

Pick: Mavs +13.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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