Biggest Premier League Kit Deals Ever—Ranked
Premier League clubs must take advantage of every possible income stream in the modern age and kit deals are an excellent way to raise funds.
Sport’s biggest manufacturers scramble to partner with England’s grandest clubs, with Nike, Adidas and Puma among the heavyweights splashing the cash on lucrative kit deals in recent times.
Premier League clubs are earning more than ever for collaborating with major sportswear brands and Manchester City’s recent deal with Puma has underscored just how profitable these commercial partnerships can be.
Here are the five most lucrative Premier League kit deals ever.
5. Tottenham Hotspur & Nike - £480 million ($643.6 million)
Liverpool’s new deal with Adidas is worth an impressive £60 million ($80.4 million) per year but the collaboration will currently last just five seasons. That means Tottenham’s agreement with Nike, which began in 2017 and was extended for a further 15 years in 2018, is the fifth most lucrative in Premier League history.
Worth a reported £30 million ($40.2 million) per year, the deal will be worth a grand total of £480 million ($643.6 million) should Spurs continue to partner with Nike until the contract’s conclusion in 2033.
This is Tottenham’s first ever partnership with Nike having had their kits manufactured by Under Armour, Puma, Kappa and Adidas in the 21st century.
4. Arsenal & Adidas - £780 million ($1.04 billion)
Arsenal spent eight years with Adidas between 1986 and 1994 but only returned to the manufacturer in 2019 after several underwhelming years with Puma. Since, the Gunners have been treated some stunning kits, but, more importantly, they have pocketed a vast sum.
The north Londoners earned £60 million ($80.4 million) per year when initially signing with the brand, but penned an extension in 2022 that takes that total to £75 million ($100 million) until 2030. By the time the deal expires, Arsenal will have earned an impressive £780 million ($1.04 billion).
3. Chelsea & Nike - £900 million ($1.2 billion)
Chelsea partnered with Nike in 2017, the same year as their London rivals Tottenham. Having only worked with three different manufacturers previously—Umbro, Le Coq Sportif and Adidas—the Blues signed a lucrative contract with Nike that far surpassed any kit deal they had done before.
Worth £60 million ($80.4 million) per year and lasting for 15 years, Chelsea will earn £900 million ($1.2 billion) once the deal runs its course. The Blues have secured plenty of silverware with the famous tick on their chest, most recently the FIFA Club World Cup, and it’s proving a profitable partnership on and off the pitch.
2. Manchester United & Adidas - £900 million ($1.2 billion)
Manchester United moved back to Adidas in 2015 and signed a £750 million deal across ten years with the manufacturer. They then increased this staggering sum in 2023, agreeing a further decade-long extension coming into effect in 2025 and totalling a then record £900 million.
United’s previous £750 million ($1 billion) deal would feature fifth on this list but given their £900 million ($1.2 billion) extension is a continuation of their current partnership with Adidas, we’re only counting their most recent deal.
The Red Devils may be struggling on the pitch but they are still one of the world’s biggest clubs, and Adidas will be keen to continue their partnership for as long as possible.
1. Manchester City & Puma - £1 billion ($1.34 billion)
Man City’s recent contract extension with the underappreciated Puma has blown previous Nike and Adidas deals out of the water. The Cityzens have penned terms earning them £100 million ($134 million) a year for a decade, meaning their total income from the collaboration will be £1 billion ($1.34 billion) come 2035.
This is the most lucrative kit deal in Premier League history and has now set a new benchmark for future deals, with Man City undoubtedly Puma’s biggest coup in the football kit sphere.
Puma are now widely considered the third most high-profile manufacturer in the market, with AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, Marseille and Al Hilal among the other clubs they have partnered with for the 2025–26 season.