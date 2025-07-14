Breaker Beats 25,000-1 Odds to Pull Ultra-Rare Lionel Messi Card
When it comes to the hobby, beating the odds of 25,000 packs just to get an insane card doesn’t come very often. The thing is, someone did by pulling a jaw-dropping Lionel Messi gold soccer card from Topps’ 2024-25 UEFA Champions Competitions set.
Just recently, Goldin shared a video of Sunday League Investors breaking the said Topps product in a livestream. The breaker saw a glimpse of something gold and braced himself for something awesome down the line.
After getting the first batch of base cards out of the way, Messi’s Gold Grail card from the latest Topps UCC set was revealed in all its glory. Right then and there, the breaker was immediately surprised by how immense the said pull was.
As it stands, the current pull rate of this hot Lionel Messi card is 1 out of 25,000 packs. A hobby box of this product is going for $240 and each one contains 20 packs. Doing the math and that’s approximately $12 per pack in the market.
Now this is where it gets crazier. If that said pull rate of 1-in-25,000 packs is true, then that Lionel Messi Grail card is worth $300,000. That would be an insane price to pay for the soccer icon’s card, given that it’s a raw copy that hasn’t been assessed by a reputable grading company.
In any case, the one who ended up getting the slot in Sunday League Investors’ Topps Chrome UCC box break will be a sleeping a lot better after knowing he’ll get that once-in-a-lifetime pull.
The State of Lionel Messi Soccer Cards in the Market
Although the projected price of $262,500 will certainly make jaws drop, that number is just too good to be true. In reality, the value of the said Lionel Messi Topps Chrome Grail is just $1,325 after a copy sold on eBay last month.
Another indicator that can be used by soccer card collectors is the recent sale of a different Lionel Messi Grail card from the set. This time, though, it’s encased in a PSA 10 slab. The thing is, its value didn’t dramatically shoot up to the moon as a recent sale this month only amounted to $1,640 after 30 bids.
While this Messi card didn’t even make even a quarter of the projected price mentioned earlier, the actual value isn’t too bad at all, especially for those who collect the soccer legend.
The Verdict on Lionel Messi Topps Chrome Grail Cards
There are a few names in the hobby that can give collectors long-term security when it comes to value. Among those athletes is Messi and his Topps Chrome UCC Grail cards can only grow as time goes by.
Given its current price, there’s a lot of room for the card to go up in the future. Add its 1-in-25,000 pull rate and it’ll be a desirable chase down the line for soccer enthusiasts.